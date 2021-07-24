How ex-Kaduna Deputy Gov died, by wife – The Nation Newspaper

By AbdulGafar Alabelewe, Kaduna

Mrs. Ladi Bala, wife of the former Deputy Kaduna Governor Yusuf Bala Bantex, has recounted how he died.

He spoke during his burial at his country home, Randiyam, in Kaura Local Government Area on Saturday.

Bantex, who died on Sunday 11th July, 2021 at 64, was Deputy to Governor Nasir El-Rufai during his first term.

Mrs. Bala said her husband died as a peaceful and happy man despite the pains he suffered in sickness before his demise.

The burial Service, which took place at the Manchok township Square, attracted many well- wishers, family members and friends, including El-Rufai, his Deputy, Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe as well as Deputy Governors of Plateau and Nassarawa states among others.

In a sermon, General Secretary of Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) Rev. Yunusa Mmadu, admonished the people to take a cue from the good legacies he left behind.

Speaking on the topic: “one minute after you die”, which he took from Luke chapter 16: 19- 31, Rev. Mmadu said bereavement is a time to reflect on life and make amends.

El-Rufai, in his tribute at the burial, described late Bantex as a dependable, honest and loyal friend who believed in the potentials of the State and its people.

The Governor, who became emotional after enumerating some of the achievements they recorded, prayed to God to rest his soul.

The deceased eldest son, Mr. Banta Bala, thanked all who came to pay their last respects and appealed to people to always speak good of the living instead of waiting to realise how good a person is after death.

Various testimonies were given on the life and times of Bala from the church, family, friends, traditional and the political class among others.