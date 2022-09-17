How Erling Haaland’s goal haul compares with this century’s Premier League Golden Boot winners

Having played less than a fifth of the season, Erling Haaland is already at least halfway to matching four previous Premier League Golden Boot winners.

Erling Haaland scored his 11th Premier League goal of the season as Manchester City eased past Wolves at Molineux on Saturday lunchtime.

Barring injury or catastrophe, the Norway hit-man looks to have the Golden Boot sewn up. He has scored in all but one league game this season (Bournemouth kept him out), including a couple of hat-tricks against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest and a brace against West Ham.

Haaland is currently averaging a goal every 52 minutes. If he was to play every minute for the rest of the season – which he obviously won’t – and maintain his current rate – which he might – he would finish the season with 64 Premier League goals.

Having played only seven games, just 18 per cent of the season, he’s at least halfway to matching the tallies of four of the Golden Boot winners this century. Here’s how his 11 goals so far compares with the totals of all the Premier League top scorers since 2srcsrcsrc.

58% – Nicolas Anelka (Chelsea) 2srcsrc8-src9



Total: 19



Minutes per goal: 154



Goals after seven games: 4

55% – Dimitar Berbatov (Man Utd), Carlos Tevez (Man City) 2src1src-11



Total: 2src



Minutes per goal: Berbatov 11src, Tevez 126



Goals after seven games: Berbatov 6, Tevez 5

55% – Didier Drogba (Chelsea) 2srcsrc6-src7



Total: 2src



Minutes per goal: 147



Goals after seven games: 5

5src% – Mo Salah, Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal) 2src18-19



Total: 22



Minutes per goal: Salah 147, Mane 14src, Aubameyang 124



Goals after seven games: Salah 3, Mane 4, Aubameyang 2

48% – Mo Salah (Liverpool), Son Heung-min (Tottenham) 2src21-22



Total: 23



Minutes per goal: Salah 12src, Son 131



Goals after seven games: Salah 6, Son 3

48% – Harry Kane (Tottenham) 2src2src-21



Total: 23



Minutes per goal: 134



Goals after seven games: 6

48% – Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink (Chelsea) 2srcsrcsrc-src1



Total: 23



Minutes per goal: 127



Goals after seven games: 3

48% – Jamie Vardy (Leicester) 2src19-2src



Total: 23



Minutes per goal: 19src



Goals after seven games: 6

46% – Thierry Henry (Arsenal) 2srcsrc1-src2



Total: 24



Minutes per goal: 116



Goals after seven games: 4

44% – Thierry Henry (Arsenal) 2srcsrc4-src5



Total: 25



Minutes per goal: 113



Goals after seven games: 5

44% – Ruud van Nistelrooy (Man Utd) 2srcsrc2-src3



Total: 25



Minutes per goal: 116



Goals after seven games: 2

44% – Harry Kane (Tottenham) 2src15-16



Total: 25



Minutes per goal: 135



Goals after seven games: 1

42% – Sergio Aguero (Man City) 2src14-15



Total: 26



Minutes per goal: 98



Goals after seven games: 5

42% – Robin van Persie (Man Utd) 2src12-13



Total: 26



Minutes per goal: 12src



Goals after seven games: 5

41% – Thierry Henry (Arsenal) 2srcsrc5-src6



Total: 27



Minutes per goal: 99



Goals after seven games: 3

38% – Harry Kane (Tottenham) 2src16-17



Total: 29



Minutes per goal: 87



Goals after seven games: 2

38% – Didier Drogba (Chelsea) 2srcsrc9-1src



Total: 29



Minutes per goal: 96



Goals after seven games: 6

37% – Thierry Henry (Arsenal) 2srcsrc3-src4



Total: 3src



Minutes per goal: 111



Goals after seven games: 6

37% – Robin van Persie (Arsenal) 2src11-12



Total: 3src



Minutes per goal: 111



Goals after seven games: 3

35% – Cristiano Ronaldo (Man Utd) 2srcsrc7-src8



Total: 31



Minutes per goal: 89



Goals after seven games: None

35% – Luis Suarez (Liverpool) 2src13-14



Total: 31



Minutes per goal: 96



Goals after seven games: 3 (suspended for first five games)

34% – Mo Salah (Liverpool) 2src17-18



Total: 32



Minutes per goal: 91



Goals after seven games: 4