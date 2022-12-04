How England’s WAGS have transformed over the years – from Victoria Beckham to Kate Kane

As England make it through to the final 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the footballers’ significant others have been spotted supporting their beaus as they hope to win the tournament for the first time in decades.

Football fans’ eyes will be firmly locked firmly on the pitch as England take on Senegal today, Sunday 4 December, but the players’ wives and girlfriends often find themselves drawing attention as well.

Pictures of WAGS making their way to games and showing their support in the stands have become as iconic as some of the footballing moments. Who could forget Victoria Beckham and Cheryl sat side-by-side at the 2006 World Cup with Coleen Rooney in the background?

But in the years since VB and co.’s infamous trip to Baden Baden, a lot has changed and it seems, the ‘WAG’ label itself is dying out as the partners ditch fashion for football kits.

Cheryl and Victoria stylishly sat next to one another at the 2006 World Cup

When it came to attending matches, Cheryl and Coleen were never afraid to steal the spotlight from their footballing other halves, dressing up and showing off their best looks for the photographers.

In 2006, it was all about tight-fitting vest tops, short shorts and questionable knee-high boots (we’re, looking at you Victoria), but the modern day WAGS have shunned these style choices an usually just sport the football shirts instead.

Rebekah Vardy and Coleen Rooney sat together at the England v Wales match in 2016

Michael Owen’s wife Louise Owen with a young Gemma Owen alongside Peter Crouch’s wife Abbey Clancy in 2006

Back when they were pals, Rebekah Vardy – seen above in 2016 – started opting for an England top while Coleen stuck to her statement style.

Earlier this year, the pair had been showing off their power styles instead as they faced each other in court over the Wagatha Christie case.

Now, we’re see more and more of the partners and girlfriends leaving their fashion-forward (and scene-stealing) looks in at home, with the likes of Harry Kane’s wife Kate and Jordan Pickford’s now-wife Megan Davison supporting their men in more pared-down ensembles.

This doesn’t mean they’ve ditched fashion entirely though. You can still style up an England shirt with a fabulous skirt or denim shorts – as Megan proved when she opted to wear her goalkeeper beau Jordan’s yellow No1 England jersey to a previous match.

Kate posted this selfie ahead of the England versus Denmark match

Megan stunned as she donned her husband Jordan’s yellow No1 England jersey

Most recently, the likes of Sasha Attwood, Kate Kane, and Marcus Rashford’s fiancée Lucia Loi were all seen clad in football shirts for England’s highly anticipated game against Wales – which saw the Three Lions prove victorious with the game ending 3 – 0.

It’s not just the fashion that’s changing, as today’s WAGs aren’t too keen on the label they’ve inherited either.

On Loose Women, The Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge – who is married to footballer Wayne – said she finds the term “frustrating”.

“It used to annoy me because I’d think I’ve worked for years in the public eye, they know I have my own career and even if I didn’t, why am I now just this thing because I am married to someone who plays a sport?,” she said.

Jack Grealish’s beau Sasha Attwood is a model so is often always sporting her best style on Instagram

Kate Kane keeps is classy and understated

Harry Maguire’s wife Fern Hawkins oozes glamour in her outfits away from football

Sam Kimberley, author of ‘WAG WARs: The Nostalgic Story of Footballers’ Wives’ backs up Frankie’s point.

Sam explained: “Some say they don’t like the label ‘WAG’ as they have their own careers and the WAG excesses of noughties and teens seem to only live through Rebekah Vardy and Colleen Rooney’s million-pound plus libel spat.”

