How DSS gave flimsy excuses, denied us access to Nnamdi Kanu – IPOB lawyer

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the Counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has accused the Department of State Services, DSS, of preventing the agitator’s legal team from having access to him.

Ejiofor disclosed that DSS gave flimsy excuses for denying Kanu’s legal team access to him during their routine visit.

In a statement he signed, Ejiofor said the secret police informed the legal team that the officials meant to receive them were out of the facility.

“We were at the headquarters of the Department of State Services, DSS, for the Court-Ordered routine visit to our indefatigable client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu but unfortunately, we could not meet with Onyendu.

“We were informed by the DSS official that Onyendu’s authorised handlers, who were to receive the visiting team, were out of the facility on another official assignment. Hence, the visit was aborted.

“This is not the first time we were confronted with such flimsy reason for aborting our visit, but the visit has now been rescheduled to Thursday, July 21,” part of the statement read.