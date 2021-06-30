How did Sue Perkins and Anna Richardson meet and what’s their net worth? – MyLondon

The 12 – our new FREE email with all the news you need “,”buttonText”:”I’M IN”,”contentId”:20293786,”newsletterImage”:”https://i2-prod.mylondon.news/whats-on/family-kids-news/article15315109.ece/ALTERNATES/s615d/4_new-yeaArs-eve-london-GetAtyImages-459834579.jpg”,”endpointUrl”:”https://response.pure360.com/interface/list.php”,”profile”:”My_London”,”isPure360NewsLetter”:true,”pure360MailingListId”:”MyLondon – The 12 Newsletter”,”isDoubleOptIn”:false,”newsletterSiteName”:”MyLondon”}” data-mod=”skinnySignup”> Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later. When you subscribe we will use the information you provide to send you these newsletters. Your information will be used in accordance with ourPrivacy Notice.

Sue Perkins and Anna Richardson were seen as one of the strongest celebrity couples around.

So reports the pair have split up after seven years together will come as a surprise to some.

The couple have been together since they met at a party in 2013 and only last year Richardson spoke to Hello magazine about them potentially adopting a child together – although she added the caveat that she was mainly speaking for herself, and not Perkins.

News of the surprise break-up has led some to ask how the two got together, with speculation still rife that they could still reunite – and these are only reports of their split at this stage.

Here’s everything you need to know about the famous relationship:

How did Sue Perkins and Anna Richardson meet?

As mentioned above, the pair met at a party in 2013 when Perkins was single and Richardson had recently split from her boyfriend of 18 years, Charles Martin, who also works in the TV industry.

Richardson told Lorraine Kelly of the time she met Perkins, saying: “We met at a party and I was recently single and we just… all I can say, there was an understanding between us and for me the planets aligned.”

She went on to add: “And I just thought, this person, it’s not even about a woman, this person is absolutely extraordinary.”

The pair had previously worked together professionally, such as on Reasons to Be Cheerfulwith Matt Lucas.

What is Sue Perkins’ net worth?

Sue Perkins has an estimated net worth of around $6 million (£4.3 million) from her various TV work over the years.

The 51-year-old met Mel Giedroyc at Cambridge University where they formed a comedy duo that would go on to lead to much of their collective success.

They began their career in TV by writing for the series French & Saunders – and would occasionally appear on the show.

Perkins has since appeared in such successful TV shows as Mel & Sue , QI and of course The Great British Bake Off .

What is Anna Richardson’s net worth?

Anna Richardson, 50, has an estimated fortune of around $12 million (£8.7 million).

She has appeared in such successful TV shows as Supersize vs Superskinny , The Sex Education Show , Secret Eaters and currently presents Channel 4 alt-dating show Naked Attraction .

She is also due to be the new host when Channel 4 reboot popular home makeover show Changing Rooms.

