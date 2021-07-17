how-detroit-tigers’-michael-fulmer,-matthew-boyd-are-recovering-from-injuries

Detroit Tigers reliever Michael Fulmer started his rehabilitation activity in early July by traveling to Lakeland, Florida, to recover from a right cervical spine strain, which sent him to the 10-day injured list June 27.

Fulmer, 28, is “doing great” and on track to return, manager AJ Hinch said Saturday. But the Tigers are at the beginning of their multi-step plan. First, the right-hander must complete a bullpen session this weekend without complications.

“And then have a couple of those bullpens, and then set up a live (batting practice), and then off we go,” Hinch said. “If there’s no setbacks between now and the end of the weekend, then we could probably see him (pitching) off the mound. Once that starts to ramp up, you can start to think about live BPs, rehabs and things like that.”

Michael Fulmer of the Detroit Tigers throws a fourth-inning pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Comerica Park during game one of a doubleheader on April 21, 2021 in Detroit.

Fulmer recently played long toss at 200 feet without restrictions.

When healthy, Fulmer has proven to be an effective reliever in high leverage situations. After starting the first 85 games of his career, he has started just four of his 25 games this season. He has a 3.62 ERA, six walks and 35 strikeouts in 27⅓ innings over 21 relief appearances.

Boyd is ‘further behind’

Another Tigers pitcher on the mend is starter Matthew Boyd. The 30-year-old went to the 10-day injured list June 15 with left arm discomfort.

The organization hoped to get Boyd back as soon as possible following the All-Star break, but the left-hander is “further behind” Fulmer in the recovery process, Hinch said. While there is no structural damage to his arm, Boyd is dealing with muscular tendinitis.

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Matthew Boyd (48) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday, June 14, 2021.

“He’s increasing his length,” Hinch said. “When you do a rehab like what Boyd is going through, you increase the distance and you increase the volume. When you do those at the same time, you have no controllable variables. Right now, we’re just increasing distance, and then he’s going to have to build volume, and then he’s going to have to (pitch) off the mound.

“He’s a stage or two behind where Michael is. Michael is ramping up pretty soon.”

Through 13 starts, Boyd has a 3.44 ERA, 19 walks and 56 strikeouts in 70⅔ innings. He departed from his June 14 outing against the Kanas City Royals with one out in the third inning because of his self-reported arm injury and hasn’t pitched since.

‘Pure baseball instincts’

When the Tigers demoted second baseman Willi Castro to Triple-A Toledo on Friday, the team called up 22-year-old infielder Isaac Paredes — for the third time this season (and fourth time in his career) — to fill the void in the infield.

The Tigers like Paredes because of his defense versatility and long-term offensive upside. This year, he has already started games at three positions: shortstop (four games), third base (four games) and second base (one game).

“He’s got great baseball actions,” Hinch said. “I don’t know how to describe him, other than he’s just got pure baseball instincts. There’s a fluidity to the way he plays defense. He’s very comfortable at second or third. We’ve challenged him with shortstop. … He’s just got a great feel for the game. That’s one of the things I loved about him in the spring.”

Tigers third baseman Isaac Paredes slides into third base for a triple in the second inning against the Mariners on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Comerica Park.

Paredes has played 44 games for Triple-A Toledo and 11 games for the Tigers this season, posting a .172 batting average, one home run, four RBIs, six walks and five strikeouts in the majors. For the Mud Hens, he is hitting .261 with five homers, 23 RBIs, 26 walks and 29 strikeouts.

Last season, Paredes made his MLB debut in August and stuck around for 34 games. He hit .220 with one home run, six RBIs, eight walks and 24 strikeouts.

“His timing is really good,” Hinch said. “When he needs to speed up, he speeds up. When he needs to play slow, he plays slow. That’s what makes it easy for him to come up and down and not get wowed by the level or the moment or who he’s playing around. He’s a baseball player, and I appreciate that about him.”

Clemens developing versatility

Down in Toledo, second baseman Kody Clemens is doing everything the Tigers are asking. Surprisingly, what they’re asking has nothing to do with second base. The 25-year-old has played first base and right field in July.

This season, Clemens has played second base (23 games), right field (four games) and first base (three games). The Tigers’ infield is clogged, with Paredes, Zack Short, Niko Goodrum and Harold Castro fighting for playing time alongside mainstays Jeimer Candelario and Jonathan Schoop. And Castro — now in Triple A — is trying to make a strong return.

Detroit Tigers infielder Kody Clemens during drills Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 on the Tiger Town practice fields in Lakeland, Fla.

“We have said over and over how versatility is going to help you get to the big leagues,” Hinch said. “Eric Haase is a perfect example of that and putting Daz (Cameron) in center (field) helped him get back to the big leagues faster, and Isaac playing second started in spring training.

“We want our players to move around and be an answer whenever we need a call up.”

Clemens is hitting .248 (28-for-113) with six doubles, three triples, three home runs, 12 RBIs, 11 walks and 29 strikeouts in 30 games for the Mud Hens this season. He is the Tigers’ No. 13 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

“Increasing Kody’s versatility started in the spring,” Hinch said. “We went to first base for a few games. In Triple A, they’ve taken it to a greater extent by putting him in right field. (Mud Hens manager) Tom Price is very in tune with what we’re doing here, and our (player development) system is moving guys around the best we can to increase versatility to increase opportunity in the future.”

