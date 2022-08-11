How Democratic left and right came together to pass climate bill

It took all the Democrats in the US Senate to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, but can it help their chances at the polls?

For President Joe Biden, the centrepiece of his agenda – and legacy – is the Inflation Reduction Act, covering climate, healthcare and taxation in the United States.

The war within the Democratic Party – which had stalled all previous iterations of the bill – had to be put on hold to get it passed. Progressives were irked that they had to compromise on a tax hike on billionaires.

But is this legislation enough to prevent the Republican Party from regaining control of Congress during the midterm elections this November? Congressman Ro Khanna joins The Bottom Line for a wide-reaching conversation with host Steve Clemons.