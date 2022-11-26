How Cristiano Ronaldo set a new World Cup record in Portugal’s win over Ghana

Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo etched his name ever further into the history books of world football late on Thursday evening.

Hitman Ronaldo, of course, has taken his place front and centre in the headlines across the globe for several weeks now.

Unfortunately for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, though, this came for altogether less than positive reasons, as Ronaldo came under heavy scrutiny owing to a remarkable rant against Manchester United during an interview with presenter Piers Morgan.

After seeing his contract at Old Trafford terminated, the beloved veteran, in turn, now finds himself without a club.

Cristiano Ronaldo statement 🚨🇵🇹

“Following talks with Manchester United, we’ve mutually agreed to end our contract.

I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change.

It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge.

I wish Man Utd all the best”. pic.twitter.com/rQTxEIjrLA

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 22, 2022

In turn, it no doubt came as a major source of relief for not only Ronaldo himself, but the attacker’s loyal fanbase, too, upon his name returning to the fore for more positive reasons on Thursday evening.

This came as Portugal kicked the nation’s World Cup adventure into gear, courtesy of a group stage meeting with Ghana.

Fernando Santos’ men ultimately emerged on the right side of a 3-2 scoreline, after a chaotic closing half hour in Doha saw Ghana come within inches of an upset.

And Ronaldo, for his part, was amongst the goalscorers, putting Portugal ahead from the penalty spot just beyond the hour mark.

Kicking A Selecao’s eventual three-point haul into gear aside, though, the 37-year-old also made history.

This comes after it was revealed that Ronaldo is now the first player to ever find the net in five consecutive World Cup tournaments, a truly remarkable benchmark.

