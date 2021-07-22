how-covid-19-is-ripping-through-one-team-at-tokyo-2020

(CNN) Czech beach volleyball players Markéta Sluková-Nausch and Barbora Hermannova are coming to terms with being ruled out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games as the European team grapples with a growing Covid-19 problem.

Sluková-Nausch’s positive result was announced on Thursday, as she became the fifth member of the Czech Olympic team to have tested positive for Covid-19 in Tokyo.

“We cried, then we swore, then we cried again,” said Sluková-Nausch, whose positive test also rules out her playing partner Hermannová from the Games.

“I am just hoping that no other athletes will follow us, because I think that something like this is a nightmare for any athlete, for any Olympian, who gets this far, this close to the Olympic competition,” added Sluková-Nausch.

The Czech Olympic Committee (COC) announced on Thursday it has launched an investigation into the alleged breaking of Covid-19 rules on a charter flight from Prague to Tokyo at the end of last week.