how-ceos-think-the-covid-crisis-will-shape-flying

To run an airline is to manage crisis. And for two of the longest-serving CEOs in the airline business, lessons learned after the 2001 terrorist attacks guided decisions during the current pandemic.

Gary Kelly and Doug Parker, chief executives of Southwest and American airlines, respectively, have found their businesses turned upside down repeatedly.

Each time they’ve found ways to grow out of the disruption. Mr. Kelly will have been CEO for 18 years when he retires early next year; Mr. Parker will have been a major airline CEO for 20 years come September.

Both sat for interviews to discuss the toll that multiple crises take and what’s ahead for airlines and their customers.

“I did find myself harkening back to the 9/11 experience. I think that gave me as much confidence as anything—I know we are going to get through this,” says Mr. Parker, who had become CEO of America West Airlines days before the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and fought to save that small airline.