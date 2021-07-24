How Brad Pitt feels about judges disqualification in Angelina Jolie custody battle – Geo News

Former couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s custody case has been shaken up by a new verdict that disqualified the previous judge in their case, Judge John Ouderkirk.

Now, the Fight Club hunk, 57, has lost out on the joint custody he was awarded previously by Judge Ouderkirk, who was removed from the case by a three-judge panel, over violations of “his ethical obligations.”

A source spoke to People about Pitt losing the time he was awarded with his children, saying: “Brad believes there is overwhelming evidence that the current situation isn’t good for the kids. This just sets things back for everyone.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the actor told the outlet: “The appeals court ruling was based on a technical procedural issue. The facts haven’t changed. There is an extraordinary amount of factual evidence which led the judge—and the many experts who testified—to reach their clear conclusion about what is in the children’s best interests.”

“We will continue to do what’s necessary legally based on the detailed findings of what’s best for the children.”