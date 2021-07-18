how-bandits’-leader-displaced-zamfara-communities,-villages

Gunmen suspected to be armed bandits on Friday unleashed terror attacks on over ten communities in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State, displacing villagers in their hundreds, bioreports gathered.

A source told our correspondent that the attack came a few days after security agencies allegedly arrested the father of one of the bandits’ leaders whose name was given as Turji from Kano State.

According to the source, the bandits’ leader sent a red signal, threatening that unless his father who was detained is released, the people of Shinkafi and neighbouring areas would not celebrate a happy Sallah with relatives.

One Dr. Tijjani Salihu Shinkafi said that as a result of the Friday attack and the resurgence of armed bandits activities on Saturday, the royal house of (Magajin Gari) the district head of Shinkafi was destroyed by the bandits using RPG machine guns, pointing out that the district head himself was unsuccessfully targeted for abduction.

He further explained that twenty persons were kidnapped from Maberaya and another set of 20 people from villages around Badarawa, Kware and Kurya.

According to him, while one person from Shanawa and three others from Shinkafi were kidnapped in the early hours of Saturday, the bandits shot a woman who is currently on admission at a hospital in the area.

Dr Tijjani Shinkafi further stated that in the same operation, ten villages under Shinkafi emirate were displaced while fourteen cows were allegedly rustled.

Zamfara State police command could not be reached for comment at the time of filing this report as all mobile numbers of the police spokesman were switched off.

