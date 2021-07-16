How bandits killed Army General along Lokoja highway – The Nation Newspaper

By Okodili Ndidi Abuja

The Army has confirmed the killing of a serving General, Major General Hassan Ahmed, by bandits along the Lokoja-Abuja Highway.

The bandits were said to have opened fire on his vehicle.

The late General did not travel with his escort, The Nation gathered.

General Hassan, posted to the Nigerian Army Resource Centre, was the Army Provost Marshal under former Chief of Army Staff Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai.

The Nation gathered the murdered senior officer was travelling with his in-laws when he was ambushed by the gunmen who sprang out from bush at both sides of the road, shooting directly at his car.

Confirming the incident in a statement, Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, said: “With a heavy heart, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya, Officers and Soldiers of the Nigerian Army regret to announce the passing on of Maj Gen Hassan Ahmed, a former Provost Marshall of the Nigerian Army.

“The sad incident occurred when the senior officer’s vehicle was attacked by gunmen while transiting along Lokoja – Abuja road yesterday 15 July 2021”.

The statement added: “A delegation from the Army Headquarters led by the Chief of Policy and Plans (Army) Maj Gen Anthony Omozoje has visited the widow and other members of the bereaved family.

“Members of the Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA) led by the Deputy National President, Mrs Stella Omozoje have also visited the family to console with them.

“The remains of the deceased senior officer will be accorded a befitting burial at the Lungi Barracks Cemetery on Friday 16 July 2021 by 10:00 am”.