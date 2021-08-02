How Apple may fit larger batteries in iPhones, iPads and MacBooks – Times of India

Apple

plans to decrease the size of the internal components other than the batteries in future iPhones, iPads and

MacBooks

to make space for the bigger size of the batteries, claims a report by DigiTimes. The tech giant reportedly plans to do that by significantly increasing the adoption of IPDs or Integrated Passive Devices for the peripheral chips used in its products. The new chips are said to be thinner and at the same time, make for better performance too. The reduction in their size should allow for bigger batteries which is one of the pain points of iPhones and iPads.

The report, based on inputs from industry sources, claims that the tech giant could rope in manufacturing partners TSMC and Amkor for the same. It adds that Apple has approved TSMC’s 6th-generation process to mass-produce IPDs for the new iPhones and iPads. However, there has been no mention of the 2021 iPhones in the report.

For the

iPhone

13, Apple could have gone for faster charging, if an earlier report by

Macrumors

is to be believed. The report claims the iPhone 13 could ship with a 25W power adapter. The iPhone 12 comes with 20W fast charging support. The report further adds that Apple is also planning to launch the 25W power adapter as an accessory for purchase this fall.

Since the battery size of the iPhone 13 is also speculated to see some increase, the more powerful adapter is looking good for iPhone users, even if the fast charging support has been bumped up by just 5W. The reason for bigger batteries and faster charging is the expected Always-on LTPO displays the high-end iPhones like the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max could come with.

