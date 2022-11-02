How Amy Childs kept pregnancy with twins secret including tricks in holiday snaps

Amy Childs and her partner Billy Debosq are over the moon she’s pregnant with twins.

The couple shared their delight at the unexpected news with OK!, with TOWIE star Amy, who is 15 weeks pregnant, telling us: “I feel like I’m still in shock – massively in shock. When they said it was twins, I wish we’d videoed it.”

But as they did not want to tell people the happy news too soon, there were a number of ways the reality TV favourite hid the news, including snapping photos from the back in a bid to hide her bump.

Just a matter of days ago, Amy shared a beautiful photo with her kids as she looked out at the sunset and only the back of her could be seen.

While on holiday, the loved-up couple posted a rare photo of themselves together and again, Amy hid her bump.

The star has also opted for baggy clothes as of late, in a bid to keep her bump concealed.

She shared a mirror selfie earlier this month with her daughter and Billy, and opted for a large white shirt and oversized jacket to compliment the look.

Amy also made use of throwback photos to allow her pregnancy to go unnoticed.

She posed for a snap with co-star Jordan Brook’s mum in October, which was a throwback from an episode of TOWIE’s 30th series.

Discussing her pregnancy, Amy said: “I promise you now, I didn’t want any more children. When I met Bill I thought, ‘Do you know what, I’ll have one more.’ We are so excited – it’s going to be absolutely amazing.”

And opening up on discovering the shock news, she said: “It was a massive surprise. Even just finding out that I was pregnant and being told the news, I didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.”

The babies will have siblings in Amy’s other kids – Polly, five, from her relationship with Bradley Wright, and four-year-old Ritchie who is named after his father and Amy’s ex, Ritchie.

