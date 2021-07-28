Home ENTERTAINMENT How a slice of Charles and Diana’s wedding cake is holding up 40 years on – The Independent
ENTERTAINMENT

How a slice of Charles and Diana’s wedding cake is holding up 40 years on – The Independent

A slice of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding cake that has been preserved in cling film for 40 years is going on sale.

The slice, which measures eight inches by seven inches, has been kept wrapped up and inside an old cake tin for four decades. It features a detailed Royal coat of arms decoration on the icing and marzipan, painted in red, gold and blue.

Following the wedding ceremony in 1981, the slice was given to Moyra Smith, an employee of the Queen Mother’s at Clarence House.

Her family kept the cake until 2008. After that, a collector acquired it and is now selling it with auctioneers Dominic Winter in Cirencester, Gloucestershire.

A total of 23 cakes were made for Charles and Diana’s wedding, including a five-foot tall centrepiece fruitcake that weighed 225lbs (approximately 102kg).

It comes ahead of what would have been Charles and Diana’s 40th wedding anniversary on 29 July. The pair separated in 1992 and divorced in 1996 after 15 years of marriage.

The sale of the wedding cake slice takes place on 11 August.

