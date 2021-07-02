how-a-bitter-ex-police-chief-could-plunge-milwaukee-into-chaos

Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Tari Davis was at home in Milwaukee watching a movie with his two children just after midnight when he heard the sirens. It was Sept. 8, 2019, and the sound was not exactly foreign in the 43-year-old Black man’s neighborhood. Still, he grew concerned when the wailing kept getting closer, and more so when he got a phone call from his 19-year-old daughter’s fiancee, Kevin Brown. According to Davis, Brown didn’t say anything on the phone, but the father soon came to realize the 22-year-old was the one being chased by police after his daughter spotted Brown’s car driving by their house—with a Milwaukee PD patrol car right behind it. Davis told The Daily Beast he gathered his family at home, and was near his backdoor when it happened: A Milwaukee police officer fired a shot that hit Davis in the stomach. He fell to the ground bleeding, he said, adding that to this day he was undergoing physical therapy, and he and his daughters were also seeing mental-health counselors for their trauma. In the aftermath of the shooting, Davis added, he and his family were treated like criminals, with cops searching his home. He was never charged with a crime. Mr. Davis ” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/8ifZvvZ5p1FYj5YKksUe6g–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTcwNTtoPTM5Ni40ODcxNzk0ODcxNzk1/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/eUqGKBtoVIF5wFqqIX.sCA–~B/aD02NTg7dz0xMTcwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/en/thedailybeast.com/79abd247577d2e65b6bb7b71f4f8c5a0″ src=””>

At the time of the incident, the Milwaukee Police Department was led by Alfonso Morales, a brash “cop’s cop” some residents, activists, and local officials say put an almost Donald Trump-style emphasis on law-and-order above community relations. Among other highlights, he notoriously compared criticism of cops during George Floyd protests last summer to the crucifixion of Jesus.

In what seemed like a nod to the times, Morales was demoted in August 2020, retiring soon after even as he submitted an appeal of the decision.

Like others in the city, Davis was stunned when, last December, a Milwaukee County Circuit judge ordered Morales be reinstated as chief, or else compensated because his ouster did not follow due process. Since then Morales, the city, and the police department have been in a dance over the possible return of a Top Cop seen as hostile to reform.

“We have a very bad situation of our own making,” Alderman Robert Bauman told The Daily Beast.

Like their counterparts in many other cities, when police protests exploded last year, Milwaukee cops used chemical munitions on citizens and carried out a number of questionable arrests.

But when anger at the police reached a boiling point, Milwaukee officials took action.

Morales was pushed out soon after he got his new marching orders, with the Commission demoting him—he later quit rather than accept the demotion—for what the body described as his failing to honor their calls for change.

Davis was just fine with that. “I was like, okay, that’s what you get,” he told The Daily Beast.

But Morales appealed the demotion, and Judge Christopher Foley ruled the city conducted a “flawed” process because they did not present Morales with any specific charges, present evidence, or allow him to challenge any evidence as part of swift proceedings on Aug. 6, 2020.

In May, frustrated by the lack of progress on a resolution to the episode, Foley gave the city an ultimatum: pay Morales to leave “for the sake of the City” or give him his job back by July 3, a deadline since extended to July 12. Despite ongoing negotiations, in which Morales’ price tag to walk reached the $1 million range, according to city leaders with knowledge of the discussions who spoke to The Daily Beast, a deal had yet to be struck by Thursday.

Morales did not respond to a request for comment for this story. His attorney, Franklyn Gimbel, did not respond to a request for comment, but told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Thursday that he was “guardedly optimistic” a settlement would be reached.

If there is no deal and Morales were to come back, leaders in some communities were worried about a regression toward harsh policing.

“I think the direction we’re going in is one that is quite positive. [Morales’] return would be disruptive to that,” Fred Royal, a vice-president of the local NAACP chapter, told The Daily Beast.

Like other local leaders, Royal praised acting Chief Jeffrey Norman, even as he seemed resigned to the man’s eventual departure. The acting chief, who is Black, was a top candidate for a job in a nearby department as recently as Thursday, though he was not chosen in the end, and remained in charge in Milwaukee.

Norman declined an interview request for this story. Milwaukee Police Department spokesman Efrain Cornejo declined to take a position on Morales’ ouster or possible return.

If some officials and community leaders were spooked about how the situation might play out, more radical voices—in keeping with a year marked by calls to Defund the Police—saw things differently.

“Whoever is in that police chief role doesn’t change the amount of money that is being allocated to the police department. Whoever the police chief is isn’t going to change the militarization of the police department,” Dwight Williamson, a project coordinator for Black Lives Matter Milwaukee, told The Daily Beast. “When it comes to who’s in charge, all that stuff is just talking points and a distraction.”

Rather than transformational policies, however, Morales’ ouster was tied to some nuts and bolts issues in policing.

Among the directives issued to him, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, was a request for details about the high-profile arrest and tasing of NBA player Sterling Brown in 2018 over an alleged parking violation. City leaders also wanted a public accounting of why tear gas and pepper spray were used during protests last summer.

The directives, first presented to Morales on July 21, 2020, had a tight deadline of just a week in many cases.

In an Aug. 4, 2020, video released by the police department to explain their protest response, Morales spoke briefly on camera to say that “a peaceful civil disturbance does not exist.” He said there had been 100 protests in Milwaukee in recent months, and six instances when the police department used tear gas and pepper spray to disperse crowds as a result of citizens’ “engaging in riotous behavior.”