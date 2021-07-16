How 6 finalists will emerge from FirstBank’s sponsored The Voice Nigeria Season 3 second live show – Nairametrics

By Israel Bolaji

Six finalists are expected to emerge through the viewers’ votes following the second live show of the FirstBank Sponsored The Voice Nigeria Season 3.

UN1TY Limited and Livespot360, producers of the global talents reality series, explained how to vote on the voice Nigeria season 3, sponsored by FirstBank, Baba Ijebu and Airtel.

To keep their favourite vocalists on the show, viewers have to dial *894*7*talent’s code#.

To know the voting code of your preferred contestant to save, visit the Bank’s official Instagram handle and get voting:

The International talents reality series designed to discover and harness music talents in Nigeria is in its third season in Nigeria. Scores of vocalists have performed on the highly competitive show but dropped out going through the Auditions, Blinds, Knockouts, Battles and Live Shows stages.

With an electrifying mix of pulsating musical performances, music training, glamorous fashion and life-enriching entertainment, The Voice Nigeria 3 continues to glitter to the very grand finale

Voting opens on Saturday at 9:00pm and closes at 11:59pm on Thursdays.

Lead show sponsor, FirstBank in a statement by its Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Communications, Folake Ani-Mumuney, reiterated that The Voice Nigeria 3 is a Reality TV show designed to discover and promote talented singers to actualise their dreams of becoming international stars which aligns with FirstBank’s commitment to providing a platform for nurturing and showcasing talents and driving social cohesion.

So what are you waiting for, get voting so your favourite is among the six victorious vocalists with the highest votes that would be expected to perform selected songs and keep hope alive for the grand finale as they face the third live show by the weekend.

More details on the show is on https://www.firstbanknigeria.com/the-voice-nigeria/