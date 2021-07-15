houston-police-shoot-and-kill-suspect-in-prostitution-sting

-
Associated Press
Mexican court overturns acquittal of 1990s drug lord
A Mexican appeals court has overturned the acquittal of 1990s drug lord Hector “El Güero” Palma, prosecutors said Tuesday, a development that staved off an international embarrassment had he walked free. A lower court ordered Palma freed in April. The appeals court threw out the acquittal, ruling the organized crime case against Palma was not equivalent to trying him twice for the same offense.
-
Associated Press
On Lithuania’s plea, Iraq to probe human smuggling to Europe
Iraq’s foreign minister said Thursday his government would investigate trafficking networks responsible for smuggling hundreds of Iraqis into Europe, specifically via Belarus to Lithuania. Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein made the promise after a meeting in Baghdad with his visiting Lithuanian counterpart, Gabrielius Landsbergis.
-
The Daily Beast
Trump Wishes He’d Lowered the Flag for Slain Rioter
Joe Raedle/GettyFormer President Donald Trump has spent the last few weeks full of regret about Jan. 6—but not because of the riot he inspired.Instead, Trump has complained that he should have ordered the White House flag flown at half-staff for Ashli Babbitt, the U.S. Capitol rioter and QAnon believer who was fatally shot while attempting to break into a refuge for lawmakers fleeing a pro-Trump mob, according to a person with direct knowledge and another source familiar with the matter. As rece
-
Associated Press
For pregnant women, pandemic made hunt for drug rehab harder
After using drugs on and off for years, Megan Sims wanted to get clean again. Sims, a 28-year-old from North Carolina, was forced to confront her heroin addiction like never before when her drug use was reported to child protective services last summer. Through word of mouth, Sims found UNC Horizons, a substance use disorder treatment program at the University of North Carolina’s School of Medicine designed for pregnant women and mothers.
-
Reuters
Lebanon spins further into crisis as Hariri abandons bid to form government
BEIRUT (Reuters) -Lebanese politician Saad al-Hariri abandoned his months-long effort to form a new government on Thursday, dimming the chances of a cabinet being agreed any time soon that could start rescuing the country from financial meltdown. Hariri announced his decision after meeting President Michel Aoun, saying it was clear they could not agree, underscoring the political squabbling that has blocked the formation of a cabinet even as Lebanon sinks deeper into crisis. Hariri, a former prime minister and Lebanon’s leading Sunni Muslim politician, was designated in October to assemble a government following the resignation of Prime Minister Hassan Diab’s cabinet in the wake of the Beirut port explosion.
-
Axios
Israeli demolition in West Bank sparked tensions with top Democrat
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.) last week called Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to protest over the demolition of a house in the West Bank owned by a Palestinian American accused of carrying out a terror attack, Israeli officials tell me.Why it matters: The demolition — which sparked the Biden administration’s first criticism of the new Israeli government on the Palestinian issue — took place while Meeks was leading a bipartisan delegation to Israel.Get market news wort
-
Reuters
U.S. rejects China maritime claims, calls for ASEAN action on Myanmar
The United States rejects China’s “unlawful” maritime claims in the South China Sea and stands with Southeast Asian countries facing Chinese “coercion”, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. China rejected Blinken’s comments, which he made in an address in a video conference with foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Nations (ASEAN), as irresponsible and aimed at provoking discord. Blinken also said the United States had “deep concerns” about the situation in Myanmar and urged the group to take action to end violence and restore democracy there.
-
Bloomberg
U.S. Home Sales Stall as Buyer Stampede Leaves Scant Inventory
(Bloomberg) — In the most competitive housing market in U.S. history, sales are beginning to stall.Home transactions fell 1.2% in June from May, the largest drop for the month in records going back to 2012, according to seasonally adjusted data from Redfin Corp. The inventory reached an all-time low, with buyers scooping up properties in 14 days, the fastest pace ever.Remote work combined with rock-bottom mortgage rates unleashed a stampede of buyers to the suburbs and affordable cities across
-
-