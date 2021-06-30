house-to-vote-wednesday-to-create-january-6-select-committee

(CNN) The House is voting Wednesday to create a select committee that will investigate the deadly January 6 attack on the US Capitol, while House Republican leaders still aren’t saying whether they will participate in the panel.

The House’s vote will formalize the select committee that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced last week, which she’s putting in place after Senate Republicans blocked the formation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the insurrection.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy declined to answer questions Tuesday about whether he will appoint Republicans to the select committee. “The speaker has never talked to me about it,” McCarthy said.

Under the House’s resolution, Pelosi will appoint eight members to the commission and McCarthy has five slots “in consultation” with Pelosi — meaning the House speaker could veto McCarthy’s selections.

Pelosi is also considering appointing a Republican among her eight selections, according to an aide.