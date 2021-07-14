house-select-committee-on-jan.-6-riot-to-hold-first-hearing-july-27

The House’s select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riot announced Wednesday it will hold its first hearing July 27 with law enforcement officers to examine the deadly rampage.

Why it matters: The select committee is moving forward even though House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has yet to choose Republican members to be appointed to the panel.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

The big picture: The select committee is meant to be comprised of 13 members, five of whom were supposed to be chosen with consultation from McCarthy, though Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) has the final say as to who sits on the panel.

Pelosi chose former GOP Conference Chair Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) to serve.

House Democrat-led select committee was formed after Republicans blocked a bill that would have established a bipartisan 9/11-style commission to probe the riot.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking. Please check back for updates.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.