house-passes-resolution-creating-a-select-committee-to-investigate-the-jan.-6-capitol-attack

Reuters

Ratings for China’s Xi stuck near lows, while U.S. rebounds-survey

A survey of 17 advanced economies released on Wednesday shows views about China have remained broadly negative and confidence in its leader Xi Jinping near historic lows, even as the image of the United States has rebounded since President Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump. The survey by the U.S.-based Pew Research Center found China scored higher marks for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic than the United States, however, while ratings on this for both had improved substantially since last year. Overall, unfavorable views of China had remained at or near historic highs, largely unchanged since last year, a summary of the survey said.