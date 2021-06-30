house-passes-resolution-creating-a-select-committee-to-investigate-the-jan.-6-capitol-attack

-
Reuters
House votes to create Democratic-led committee probe of U.S. Capitol attack
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday approved the creation of a new Democratic-majority select committee to probe the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob, after Senate Republicans in May blocked https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-senate-slow-act-probe-into-deadly-capitol-attack-2021-05-28 an independent commission. Kinzinger, one of the most prominent Republican critics of former President Donald Trump in the House, said before the vote that he is open to joining the Democratic-led probe.
-
Reuters
Ratings for China’s Xi stuck near lows, while U.S. rebounds-survey
A survey of 17 advanced economies released on Wednesday shows views about China have remained broadly negative and confidence in its leader Xi Jinping near historic lows, even as the image of the United States has rebounded since President Joe Biden replaced Donald Trump. The survey by the U.S.-based Pew Research Center found China scored higher marks for its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic than the United States, however, while ratings on this for both had improved substantially since last year. Overall, unfavorable views of China had remained at or near historic highs, largely unchanged since last year, a summary of the survey said.
-
Associated Press
House GOP leaders won’t support probe of Jan. 6 Capitol riot
House Republican leaders say they will oppose the creation of a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol — and have so far declined to say whether they will even participate in the probe. In a memo to all House Republicans late Tuesday, No. 2 House Republican Steve Scalise said the House panel “is likely to pursue a partisan agenda” in investigating the violent attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters, and he encouraged Republicans to vote against it. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy also declined to say whether Republicans would participate.
-
Reuters
Oath Keepers member pleads guilty in U.S. Capitol attack
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A member of the right-wing Oath Keepers militia pleaded guilty on Wednesday to conspiracy and obstruction charges for taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Alabama resident Mark Grods, 54, could face more than five years in prison and a fine of up to $200,000 after pleading guilty to the riot-related charges, according to U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta, who received Grods’ guilty plea at a hearing in Washington. As part of his plea agreement, Grods agreed to cooperate with prosecutors and give trial and grand jury testimony, he confirmed to the judge.
-
CBS News Videos
Arkansas’ COVID-19 cases rise as vaccination rate slows
“CBS This Morning” lead national correspondent David Begnaud speaks with a new mother who contracted COVID-19 while pregnant and nearly died. She didn’t want to get the coronavirus vaccine while pregnant but is now sharing her story with the hope it encourages others to get the shot.
-
Associated Press
Charges expected Thursday for Trump’s company, top executive
Donald Trump’s company and his longtime finance chief are expected to be charged Thursday with tax-related crimes stemming from a New York investigation into the former president’s business dealings, people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The charges against the Trump Organization and the company’s chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, appear to involve non-monetary benefits the company gave to top executives, possibly including use of apartments, cars and school tuition. The people were not authorized to speak about an ongoing investigation and did so on condition of anonymity.
-
Associated Press
Gun deaths rising in Iowa as new law removes handgun permits
Gun deaths are surging in Iowa as a law is set to go into effect Thursday that will allow people to more easily buy handguns and carry them in public without training or a permit. A record 353 Iowa residents died from gunshot wounds in 2020, including 263 suicides and 85 homicides, an Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman said Tuesday. The shooting deaths represent a 23% increase from Iowa’s previous high of 287 in 2019, including an 80% jump in homicides, according to state data.
-
Bloomberg
Pending Home Sales in U.S. Increase by Most in Nearly a Year
(Bloomberg) — U.S. pending home sales unexpectedly rose in May by the most in nearly a year as low borrowing costs paired with increased listings bolstered demand.The National Association of Realtors’ index of pending home sales increased 8% from April to a four-month high of 114.7, according to data released Wednesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 1% decline.The pickup in contract signings signals demand for homes remains strong despite record-high price
-
Rolling Stone
What Makes a ‘Gay Icon’?
How George Michael’s struggle with his sexuality helped nudge the closet door open for today’s openly queer artists
-