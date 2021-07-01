house-passes-its-own-$715-billion-infrastructure-bill

The House voted 221-201 on Thursday to pass a $715 billion transportation and infrastucture package, while the Senate continues work on whether and how to pass President Biden’s own multitrillion-dollar infrastructure proposal.

Why it matters: House Democrats hope the legislation will be used in negotiations between the Senate and the Biden administration to determine what specific policies can be included in the bipartisan deal announced last week.

What they’re saying: “I’m suggesting that substantial amounts of the policy in our bill should be negotiated — by the White House and the Senate and the House — to be part of that bipartisan proposal,” House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio (D-Ore.), the main sponsor of the bill, told reporters this week.

“The Senate bipartisan deal is an outline,” DeFazio added. “There’s no policy attached to their proposal. You have to have policy to do a bill.”

The state of play: The INVEST in America Act addresses only some parts of the broader infrastructure framework, focusing on roads and bridges while also “tackling the climate crisis head-on,” according to a summary.

By the numbers:

$343 billion for roads, bridges and safety

$109 billion for transit

$95 billion for passenger and freight rail

$117 billion for drinking water infrastructure and assistance

$51.25 billion for wastewater infrastructure

