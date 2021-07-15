House Passes for Second Reading Bill Seeking Stiffer Penalties for Possession of Unlicenced Firearms – THISDAY Newspapers

Udora Orizu

The House of Representatives at plenary on Tuesday, passed for second reading a Bill seeking to provide stiffer penalties on possession of unlicenced firearms.

The Bill also seeks to introduce new regulations that will reform the existing provisions of the law for more effective regulation of manufacturing and possession of firearms.

The proposed legislation titled “A Bill for an Act to Amend the Firearms Act, Cap. F28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 to Increase the Fines, Provide for Strict Prison Terms and Licensing Fees; and other Related Matters (HBs.101, 1204, 101)” is sponsored by Adejoro Adeogun (APC, Ogun) and Ossai Nicholas Ossai (PDP, Delta).

Leading the debate on its general principles, Adeogun said the Firearms Act was an adaptation of the 1959 Fire Arms Act put in place before Nigeria assumed political independence.

According to him, the Bill seeks to amend 16 sections of the Firearms Act, which will result in the provision of stricter requirements and legal framework for licensing of fire arms ownership proficiency training, storage, sale, assemblage and manufacturing of firearms in Nigeria.

He said: “At the time the 2004 Act was conceived, the number of illicit weapons in private hands were still limited and level of insecurity relatively low in Nigeria. Given the prevailing security challenges, the 2004 Act is no longer robust enough to address contemporary weapons control challenges.

“The bill before us proposes the alteration of 16 sections of the Fire Arms Act cap F. 28 LFN 2004, to insert new clauses intended to strengthen the Act and provide for proper regulation of licences, ownership, proficiency training, handling, usage, storage, repairs, manufacture and sale of firearms in Nigeria.”