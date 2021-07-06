‘House of the Dragon’ Casts Younger Versions of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower – TheWrap

HBO’s “House of the Dragon” has cast the younger versions of two very important characters in the “Game of Thrones” prequel series: Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower.

Set 300 years before the events of “Game of Thrones,” “House of the Dragon” tells the story of House Targaryen, the ancestors of Emilia Clarke’s Daenerys Targaryen. The series, which is based on “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” is set to debut in 2022.

Milly Alcock (above left) is set to play the part of Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the king’s first-born child. She is of pure Valyrian blood, and she is a dragonrider, per the character description. Many would say that Rhaenyra was born with everything… but she was not born a man.

Emily Carey (above right) has been cast as Young Alicent Hightower, the daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King, and the most comely woman in the Seven Kingdoms. She was raised in the Red Keep, close to the king and his innermost circle; she possesses both a courtly grace and a keen political acumen.

Both parts are recurring roles on the 10-episode show, as they are the younger versions of the characters played by previously announced “House of the Dragon” stars Emma D’Arcy (Rhaenyra) and Olivia Cooke (Alicent). A first look at D’Arcy and Cooke in character has already been released, which readers can find here.

See below for the other already known “House of the Dragon” cast members and their character descriptions:

Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, chosen by the lords of Westeros to succeed the Old King, Jaehaerys Targaryen, at the Great Council at Harrenhal. A warm, kind, and decent man, Viserys only wishes to carry forward his grandfather’s legacy. But good men do not necessarily make for great kings.

Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, younger brother to King Viserys and heir to the throne. A peerless warrior and a dragonrider, Daemon possesses the true blood of the dragon. But it is said that whenever a Targaryen is born, the gods toss a coin in the air…

Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Sea Snake” – Lord of House Velaryon, a Valyrian bloodline as old as House Targaryen. As “The Sea Snake,” the most famed nautical adventurer in the history of Westeros, Lord Corlys built his house into a powerful seat that is even richer than the Lannisters and that claims the largest navy in the world.

Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower – The Hand of the King, Ser Otto loyally and faithfully serves both his king and his realm. As the Hand sees it, the greatest threat to the realm is the king’s brother, Daemon, and his position as heir to the throne.

Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon – A dragonrider and wife to Lord Corlys Velaryon, “The Queen Who Never Was” was passed over as heir to the throne at the Great Council because the realm favored her cousin, Viserys, simply for being male.

Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria – Mysaria came to Westeros with nothing, sold more times than she can recall. She could have wilted… but instead she rose to become the most trusted — and most unlikely — ally of Prince Daemon Targaryen, the heir to the throne.

Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, of Dornish descent, the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. Cole has no claim to land or titles; all he has to his name is his honor and his preternatural skill with a sword.

Martin co-created “House of the Dragon” with Ryan Condal. Martin and writer Condal will executive produce alongside Miguel Sapochnik, who is directing the pilot and other episodes. Condal and Sapochnik are handling showrunning.

Also executive producing are writer Sara Hess and non-writers Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt. David Hancock is a co-executive producer. Jocelyn Diaz is a consulting producer. Additional directors include co-executive producer Greg Yaitanes, and Clare Kilner and Geeta V. Patel, who do not get producing credits.

Alcock is repped by Management 360 in the US and Shanahan Management in Australia.

Carey is repped by Curtis Brown Group in the UK, as well as Grandview and United Talent Agency (UTA) in the United States.