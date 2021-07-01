house-of-reps-rejects-lifting-of-twitter-ban

The Federal House of Representatives on Thursday upheld the ban placed on Twitter by the Federal Government.

Earlier, the House had instructed its Committees on Information, ICT, Intelligence, Justice, and Orientation to investigate the circumstances of the suspension by the federal government.

Consideration was made to one of the recommendations during the consideration of the report at plenary by Honourable Toby Okechukwu, the Deputy Minority Leader of the House.

It states “That the Federal Government should take into cognizance the negative effect of the Twitter suspension on Nigerians who depend on the platform for their livelihood,” and lift the suspension.

The motion was however rejected by the majority of the House when put to vote.