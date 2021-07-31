House of Gucci: Release date, trailer and the incredible cast – MARCA.com

One of the year’s most highly anticipated movies is ‘House of Gucci’ and the hype is reaching a crescendo now that an official trailer has been released. The movie is actually based on a book titled ‘The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed’ and it will tell the story of Patrizia Reggiani and her trial over the murder of Maurizio Gucci.

With this movie following the ins and outs of the family behind the luxury fashion brand, there is style aplenty in the film. There is also an all-star cast, adding to its attraction.

What is the cast of ‘House of Gucci’?

Lady Gaga is the star of the show, playing the role of Patrizia Reggiani. Adam Driver has the other lead role as Maurizio Gucci, but there are other A-listers in this movie too. Jared Leto plays Paolo Gucci, Jeremy Irons plays Rodolfo Gucci, Salma Hayek plays Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma and Al Pacino plays Aldo Gucci.

With so much acting talent on display, even if there are some surprise choices to play Italian characters, this promises to be a top-quality movie.

The casting of Lady Gaga as Reggiani has piqued interest, but the real life Reggiani isn’t best pleased and would have liked for the actress to reach out. “It’s not an economic question, as I won’t get a cent from the film,” she said. “It is a question of good sense and respect.”

When does ‘House of Gucci’ come out?

The movie will be released in cinemas on November 24, 2021, in the USA and on November 26, 2021, in the UK. It is coming out exclusively in movie theatres at first. But, it will be streamed too on Paramount+ later on, after its cinematic release.

From the movie’s official Twitter account, moviegoers have been told to favourite a pinned tweet in order to stay up to date with ticketing details and other information around the movie’s release.