House Invites IG over Tinted Glass Permits – THISDAY Newspapers

Udora Orizu in Abuja

The House of Representatives has mandated its committee on police affairs to invite the Inspector General of Police (IG) Usman Alkali Baba to clarify issues relating to his directives to stop issuance of tinted permits to vehicle owners.

The Inspector General of Police is expected to clarify the policy with specific regard to factory-fitted tinted glasses.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Henry Nwawuba at the plenary, yesterday.

Moving the motion, Nwawuba recalled

that on June 7, 2021 the Inspector General of Police issued a directive to the Commissioners of Police of the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja and their supervising Assistant Inspector Generals (AIG) during a meeting with Senior Police Officers to suspend the issuance of tinted glass permit and Spy Number Plates pending the release of a new protocol that would regulate the issuance of tinted permits for vehicle owners and operators in the country.

He said the House is aware that the overzealousness of some police officers has led them to harass and embarrass citizens with dully authorised tinted glass permits, which are currently in use.

He also said the House is aware that the suspension, which is a temporary measure, will remain in force pending the release of a new protocol that would regulate the issuance of tinted glass permits for vehicle owners and operators in the country.

The lawmaker said he’s disturbed by the outcry of citizens over the undue harassment and intimidation to which members of the Nigeria police have allegedly subjected them even when they are in possession of their authorisation by the same police.

He added that there seems to be no clear direction as to who and how to attend and address this issue by some police stations in Nigeria