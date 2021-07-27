The Police Command in Yobe said it had arrested four suspects in connection with the killing of Hassan Abubakar, an employee of Damaturu branch of the United Bank for Africa.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Dungus Abdulkarim, disclosed this in a statement in Damaturu on Monday.

Abdulkarim named one Umar Shaibu, 21; Tajjuddeen Taufiq, 20; Ismail Mohammed, 17; and Bulama Modu, 17, all residents of Damaturu as the suspects arrested by the police.

He said they were apprehended during a sting operations carried out by detectives of ‘B’ Divisional Police Headquarters.

“On July 23, 2021 at about 1130hrs, a report was received from one Abubakar Musa, an employee of UBA Bank, Damaturu branch, that the victim, one Hassan Abubakar, a co-employee, did not report for duty and efforts to trace his whereabouts proved abortive.

“Consequently, detectives swung into action and his home and premises were searched and blood stains were observed on the floor, with some iron rods covered with blood, probably used in the commission of the offence.

“On July 24, 2021, the principal suspect, Shaibu, who happened to be the house help of the victim, was arrested while carting away valuable items from the victim’s house,” Abdulkarim explained.

“Upon interrogations, he confessed to the crime, stating that on July 22, 2021, he and three other suspects attacked the victim in his house at Red Bricks Housing Estate in Damaturu.

“They robbed him (deceased) of money but ended up killing the victim, buried the corpse in the compound and fled.

“On the next day, July 23, 2021 they began to sell the property until they were eventually nabbed by the police, which led to the arrest of the three other suspects,” Abdulkarim said.

He added that the suspects would be charged to court after investigations.

The spokesman said the Commissioner of Police, CP Yahaya Abubakar, who was saddened by the incident, condoled with the family of the deceased and assured them of justice.

He called on members of the general public to be vigilant at all times and report suspicious acts and movements around them to the nearest Police Station or formation.

(NAN)