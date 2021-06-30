house-call:-stocking-up-on-summer-snacks

Associated Press

Crews find more partial human remains from 1952 Alaska crash

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — The solemn task of sifting through rocks, twigs and ice to find human remains as small as a fingernail continued this month on a glacier north of Anchorage, nearly 69 years after all 52 members of a military transport flight were killed when the plane slammed into a mountain. Wreckage from the plane was spotted by the Alaska National Guard in 2012 during a training mission, setting up annual trips by military officials to recover remains of the crew and passengers of the C-124 Globemaster, which was en route from Fort McChord in Washington state to Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage when it crashed in bad weather on Nov. 22, 1952. Crews on Saturday finished the two-week search at Colony Glacier with the intent of providing closure to more families.