house-call:-stocking-up-on-summer-snacks

Eating Well
Best Healthy Road Trip Snacks
Check out the best healthy snacks to take on a road trip to feel recharged and ready to roll when you get to your destination. These healthy road trip snacks will help keep the whole car satisfied.
Variety
National Security Agency Dismisses Tucker Carlson Surveillance Claims
Tucker Carlson says the U.S. government is trying to take his Fox News Channel program off the air. But the nation’s top surveillance agency says it hasn’t been looking at the pundit or his primetime showcase. After Carlson made allegations on air Monday evening about the National Security Agency monitoring him, the NSA responded Tuesday […]
Associated Press Videos
Boston suburb shooting investigated as hate crime
A community is mourning the two bystanders killed Saturday afternoon by a white gunman in a Boston suburb in an attack officials are treating as a hate crime. Authorities say they believe the gunman was acting alone. (June 29)
Associated Press
Crews find more partial human remains from 1952 Alaska crash
JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska (AP) — The solemn task of sifting through rocks, twigs and ice to find human remains as small as a fingernail continued this month on a glacier north of Anchorage, nearly 69 years after all 52 members of a military transport flight were killed when the plane slammed into a mountain. Wreckage from the plane was spotted by the Alaska National Guard in 2012 during a training mission, setting up annual trips by military officials to recover remains of the crew and passengers of the C-124 Globemaster, which was en route from Fort McChord in Washington state to Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage when it crashed in bad weather on Nov. 22, 1952. Crews on Saturday finished the two-week search at Colony Glacier with the intent of providing closure to more families.
Axios
Unemployment lifeline disappears for millions of Americans
It’s not just the extra $300. A subset of workers around the country is getting shut out of the unemployment system altogether.Driving the news: Of the 26 states cutting topped-up benefits, all but four are ending (or have already ended) the program that allowed self-employed, gig and freelance workers to collect jobless aid.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: It’s part of a grand experiment underway in states across
Architectural Digest
15 Best Tiny House Rentals on Airbnb and Beyond (2021)
Get it now! Known as the Hudson Valley Glass House, this beautifully designed tiny home in upstate New York is set on 30 acres with views of orchards, vineyards, and wildlife. The home is just 90 minutes from New York City and is close to Hudson Valley’s attractions, including Storm King Art Center. Get it now! Another one of the best tiny Airbnb rentals we’ve found is this blissfully isolated and nature-rich cabin in the woods of North Carolina.
Associated Press
It’s imminent: After nearly 20 years US to leave Bagram
For nearly 20 years, Bagram Airfield was the heart of American military power in Afghanistan, a sprawling mini-city behind fences and blast walls just an hour’s drive north of Kabul. Initially, it was a symbol of the U.S. drive to avenge the 9/11 attacks, then of its struggle for a way through the ensuing war with the Taliban. In just a matter of days, the last U.S. soldiers will depart Bagram.
The Conversation
The Declaration of Independence wasn’t really complaining about King George, and 5 other surprising facts for July Fourth
Fireworks shows commonly celebrate the nation’s birthday. Pete Saloutos via Getty ImagesEditor’s note: Americans may think they know a lot about the Declaration of Independence, but many of those ideas are elitist and wrong, as historian Woody Holton explains. His forthcoming book “Liberty is Sweet: The Hidden History of the American Revolution” shows how independence and the Revolutionary War were influenced by women, Indigenous and enslaved people, religious dissenters and other once-overlooke