house-call:-meet-my-travel-crew

Insider Monkey
25 Best Caribbean Islands to Visit During COVID
In this article we will take a look at the 25 best Caribbean islands to visit during COVID. You can skip our detailed analysis of these Caribbean islands, and go directly to 5 Best Caribbean Islands to Visit During COVID. Why Caribbean Islands? The Caribbean is one of the most striking tourist destinations in the […]
Associated Press
Mired in crises, Lebanon hopes summer arrivals bring relief
In a village in Lebanon’s scenic Chouf Mountains, 69-year-old Chafik Mershad pulls out a massive rectangular guestbook and reads out despairingly the date when he hosted his last visitor: Nov. 16, 2019. A month earlier, anti-government protests had exploded across the country over taxes and a deteriorating currency crisis. “Corona really affected us, but the biggest thing was the currency crisis,” Mershad said, speaking at his home above the guesthouse.
Reuters
Cathay Pacific launches lifestyle brand as travel revenue dries up
The brand “Cathay” will allow users to purchase services and goods through the airline only in Hong Kong at first, which will be expanded globally later, the company said, adding that a credit card in conjunction would be launched soon. Cathay’s move comes after low-budget carrier AirAsia in March announced plans to launch air taxi and drone delivery services, while Singapore Airlines branched out into the restaurant business last year. The Hong Kong flag carrier has been hit hard by the pandemic like its industry peers, with Cathay operating at just 8% of its usual passenger capacity as it forecast “substantial” losses for a third consecutive half.
Town & Country
17 Sunny Photos of the Royal Family at the Beach
Everyone deserves a little fun in the sun, and that includes the British royal family. Whether they’re jet-setting to their favorite islands for some R&R, meeting with foreign diplomats to conduct business matters, or even trying their hand at “land yachting” on the sands of Scotland, it’s clear that—just like with most of us—everything is better when the royals are by the beach. No matter if they’re hitting the shores for work or play, the royals are always serving style inspiration, from Princess Diana’s laid-back cheetah look to Meghan Markle’s polished autumn ensemble.
The Guardian
Overworked, underpaid: workers rail against hotel chains’ cost-cutting
Housekeepers say plans to cut daily cleaning and save money means they’ll have longer hours and more dangerous work A report from Unite Here found plans to end daily housekeeping would eliminate over 180,000 positions around the US – 39% of all hotel housekeeping jobs. Photograph: Lucy Nicholson/Reuters The hotel industry is rebounding from the pandemic, but workers now fear planned labor cuts could cost tens of thousands of jobs and increased workloads for those who remain. Several of the large
Washington Post
Vacationer-in-chief: A history of presidential getaways
The Fourth of July may mark the peak of the U.S. summer travel season, but the president, as usual, will be staying home. President Joe Biden, a White House official said, will be spending this Independence Day in D.C., at an event with essential workers and military families. He has frequently found a bit of freedom at Camp David or in Wilmington, Del., on other weekends, but he and first lady Jill Biden have made it out to their Rehoboth Beach retreat in their home state just once since he too
CBS News Videos
EU rolls out digital COVID passports easing travel restrictions within Europe, boosting tourism
The digital COVID Certificate is being rolled out across the member nations of the EU this month to ease travel restrictions. It allows anyone who has been double vaccinated, tested negative for COVID, or proven to have recovered from COVID a digital passport allowing them passage between most EU member countries. As Chris Livesay reports from Rome, the new system is not available in the U.S., nor is it applicable to travelers from the U.S.