house-call:-let’s-repot-our-plants

Reuters
U.S. Senate Democrats agree to $3.5 trln for budget reconciliation bill
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. President Joe Biden’s drive for big new infrastructure investment got a boost on Tuesday when leading Senate Democrats agreed on a $3.5 trillion investment plan they aim to include in a budget resolution to be debated soon, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said. “We have come to an agreement,” Schumer told reporters after more than two hours of closed-door talks that included Senate Budget Committee Democrats and White House officials. Republicans have not been part of these negotiations.
Associated Press
Bach meets Suga as Tokyo virus cases approach 6-month high
Tokyo reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost six months on Wednesday, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government said with the Tokyo Olympics opening in just over a week. The surging numbers came out on the same day that International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach paid a courtesy call in Tokyo on Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Suga and Bach have both pledged that the Tokyo Olympics will be “safe and secure” despite the games opening with Tokyo and neighboring prefectures under a national government-imposed state of emergency.
Reuters Videos
Bach: Tokyo Games will be “historic” due to challenges
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday (July 14) the Tokyo Games will be “historic” for the way the Japanese people have overcome challenges to hold the global sporting event amid the coronavirus pandemic.During the meeting Bach also reaffirmed Suga that the International Olympic Committee would do everything to not bring any risk to the Japanese people.Organizers last week announced that spectators would be banned from nearly all venues, all but depriving Japan of hopes for Games with public spectacle. Host city Tokyo entered a fresh state of emergency on Monday (July 12), which will last until August 22, as authorities aim to curb rising numbers of COVID-19 infections.
Associated Press
13 killed, including 9 Chinese, in Pakistan bus accident
A bus carrying dozens of construction workers fell into a ravine Wednesday in northwest Pakistan after a gas leak in the vehicle caused an explosion, killing at least 13 people including nine Chinese, Pakistani officials said. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Chinese workers and accompanying Pakistani staff were proceeding to their workplace when the explosion happened and the vehicle careened off the road. Pakistani officials were still investigating but the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad said in a statement the bus was attacked.
KGO – San Francisco
Doctors investigate rare COVID breakthrough cases
As the Delta variant takes hold, some of the first COVID-19 cases among the vaccinated population are being detected. In California, 74 people who were vaccinated died from COVID.
ABC News Videos
COVID cases rising nationwide
Twenty-eight states are now reporting a jump of least 10% in new COVID cases. ABC News’ Mona Kosar Abdi has more.
Good Morning America
2 Baltimore police officers shot while trying to apprehend murder suspect: Officials
Two Baltimore, Maryland, police officers were shot Tuesday morning while trying to apprehend a murder suspect, according to authorities. The officers suffered non-life-threatening injuries from the 8 a.m. shooting in the parking lot of Security Square Mall, Baltimore County police said. The 32-year-old suspect was wanted for a June 19 murder in Baltimore, Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison told reporters.