house-call:-let’s-repot-our-plants

Bach: Tokyo Games will be “historic” due to challenges

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Wednesday (July 14) the Tokyo Games will be “historic” for the way the Japanese people have overcome challenges to hold the global sporting event amid the coronavirus pandemic.During the meeting Bach also reaffirmed Suga that the International Olympic Committee would do everything to not bring any risk to the Japanese people.Organizers last week announced that spectators would be banned from nearly all venues, all but depriving Japan of hopes for Games with public spectacle. Host city Tokyo entered a fresh state of emergency on Monday (July 12), which will last until August 22, as authorities aim to curb rising numbers of COVID-19 infections.