house-approves-$715b-highway-bill-as-action-on-bigger-infrastructure-plan-looms

WASHINGTON – The House approved a $715 billion highway bill Thursday along mostly party lines, legislation promoted as a companion to a larger infrastructure package that President Joe Biden has been negotiating with key senators.

The House approved the bill on a nearly party-line vote of 221 to 201. Two Republicans joined Democrats in approving it.

The primary function of the House legislation is to extend federal highway legislation, which is set to expire Sept. 30, for another five years. The bill would authorize spending on highways, wastewater treatment and drinking water plants.

Rep. Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., speaks alongside Rep. Paul Tonko, left, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., at a news conference on the INVEST in America Act on June 30, 2021 in Washington, D.C. The act directs federal funding into repairing roads and bridges and improving transit systems around the country.

“If we don’t do this bill, then we are doomed to an even more inefficient and decrepit future,” said Rep. Pete DeFazio, D-Ore., the chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

DeFazio has said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., could make parts of his legislation part of the $1.2 trillion deal that senators and Biden agreed to last week.

But the top Republican on the House panel, Rep. Sam Graves of Missouri, said the spending would increase the debt and inflation.

“This bill is completely unpaid for,” Graves said. “It is completely unpaid for, something I’ve never seen in a highway bill in my two decades here in Congress.”

The bulk of the Highway Trust Fund is paid for by the federal gas tax of 18.3 cents per gallon. But that rate, which hasn’t changed since 1993, hasn’t kept pace with construction priorities as cars became more fuel efficient.

Since 2008, Congress has transferred $157 billion from the general treasury to cover shortfalls in the Highway Trust Fund, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

But lawmakers of both parties have refused to raise the gas tax, and finding alternative funding sources has been difficult. The last highway bill authorized $305 billion over five years with a patchwork of one-time funding such as selling off part of the strategic petroleum reserve.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: House approves $715B highway bill amid Republican spending criticism