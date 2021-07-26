‘Hot Wheels Unleashed’ Trailer Reveals New Licensed Cars – Collider

Mattel and Milestone have released a new trailer for Hot Wheels Unleashed, showing off the vehicle roster for the game, which will include classic Hot Wheels designs, vintage vehicles, and even licensed designs from other franchises. These vehicles are given the spotlight on a track that shows off some of the hazards to expect while racing.

The trailer puts the focus on the 66 vehicles coming to the game at launch. It starts off showing the myriad of Hot Wheels favorites like the Tricera-Truck, Power Rocket, and Rodger Dodger before presenting that the game will have five licensed vehicles tat launch, including Snoopy from Peanuts, K.I.T.T. from Night Rider, the Party Wagon from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the DeLorean from Back to the Future, and the Batmobile. Moreover, the game will include a series of 15 real-life models from Diecast, bringing in vintage beauties and modern marvels alike. The full roster of available cars is on their website, but Milestone promises more vehicles to come as the game goes on.

The new footage shows another new map featuring hazards to stop racers in their tracks. This map looks to take place in a skate park and features a spider trap that can shoot webs down at racers as they pass through, and a large plastic cover that opens and shuts periodically, potentially blocking racers who try to jump through at the wrong moment.

Hot Wheel Unleashed will release on September 30 on all current and next-gen consoles as well as PC. In the meantime, check out the trailer below for a look at all the vehicles you can play around with once the game launches.

