Hot Toys Adds a Movie Cyborg and Video Game Batman – Superherohype.com

Hot Toys Adds a Movie Cyborg and Video Game Batman

Ray Fisher may never get the kind of justice he expects from Warner Bros. However, he will be getting a mighty fine replica of himself from Hot Toys‘ latest Cyborg figure. This newly sculpted take on Zack Snyder’s Justice League movie Cyborg includes the extra arms and jets showcased in the longer cut. Additionally, special versions of the figure include a fully armored-up bonus head.

From the official description: “Expertly crafted based on Ray Fisher as Cyborg’s screen appearance with amazing likeness, the figure features a newly developed head sculpt with LED light-up function; a newly designed body displaying mechanical details; skillfully painted in shades of metallic colors; an extra pair of arms with points of articulations to achieve various poses; highly-detailed weapons and accessories including a pair of LED light-up plasma cannons, rocket launcher, and shield; thruster effect accessories attachable to different parts of the body, and a specially designed figure stand.”

Preorder Cyborg for $315, with a shipping date expected fourth quarter of next year.

RELATED: J.K. Simmons In Negotiations To Play Commissioner Gordon In Batgirl

In addition to movie Cyborg, Hot Toys just revealed XE Suit Batman, based on the extended story Cold, Cold Heart from Batman: Arkham Origins. Naturally, in this hefty suit, he sets out to battle Mr. Freeze. Moreover, it comes complete with a partly “iced” display stand.

From his official description: “[F]eatures a Batman masked head; a muscular structured body which naturally portrays Batman’s muscular body with enhanced articulations; greatly detailed Batman XE Suit with silver-grey armors and weathering effects; signature weapons including Cryodrill with alternate display modes, rope gun, and Batarangs; a themed figure stand with diorama accessories including an ice crystal, stair rail and staircase to recreate the scenes.”

Heftier figure, heftier price. This Bat runs $375, with an expected delivery of next summer.

Take a look at all the details in our gallery below. Will these heroes come home with you? Let us know in comments.

Recommended Purchase: McFarlane Toys DC Justice League Movie Darkseid Mega Action Figure

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.