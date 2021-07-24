Hospital where royal children were born where you can order high tea after birth – My London

The 12 – our FREE email with all the news you need “,”buttonText”:”I’M IN”,”contentId”:20293786,”newsletterImage”:”https://i2-prod.mylondon.news/whats-on/family-kids-news/article15315109.ece/ALTERNATES/s615d/4_new-yeaArs-eve-london-GetAtyImages-459834579.jpg”,”endpointUrl”:”https://response.pure360.com/interface/list.php”,”profile”:”My_London”,”isPure360NewsLetter”:true,”pure360MailingListId”:”MyLondon – The 12 Newsletter”,”isDoubleOptIn”:false,”newsletterSiteName”:”MyLondon”}” data-mod=”skinnySignup”> Invalid EmailSomething went wrong, please try again later. We use your sign-up to provide content in ways you’ve consented to and to improve our understanding of you. This may include adverts from us and 3rd parties based on our understanding. You can unsubscribe at any time.More info

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge followed in Prince Charles’ footsteps when selected the Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, a luxurious private maternity ward in Paddington, to welcome their three children into the world.

Prince George was born there on July 22, 2013, Princess Charlotte joined the family on May 2, 2015 and Prince Louis completed the trio on April 23, 2018.

St Mary’s Hospital is also the location where Princes William and Harry were born in 1982 and 1984 respectively.

The Lindo Wing is a private facility offering surgical, medical and obstetric care and is located in Paddington, just a stone’s throw from the Cambridges’ home at Kensington Palace.

According to the hospital’s website, “you will be able to spend your precious first hours or days in one of our modern private, en-suite rooms, and all meals will be made to order on site by our team of talented chefs.

“You can even order a celebratory high tea with optional champagne to welcome your new arrival.





“We also provide a secure, supervised nursery, so you can enjoy some rest whilst remaining confident that your baby is being well cared for.”

A waiter comes round every morning to take orders for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and there’s even a wine and champagne list for celebratory toasts.

However, this royal treatment doesn’t come cheap: According to Town and Country, rooms start at a minimum of £5,215 a night, suites are said to cost around £10,000 a night.





Prince William was the first future king to be born in a hospital, as royal babies have previously always been born at home.

However, he was not the first royal to be born in the hospital, as his cousins, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall – the children of Princess Anne – were born at St Mary’s in 1979 and 1981.

Following the births of the Cambridge children at St Mary’s, other celebrities followed suit and also welcomed their new-borns there.

These include the Duchess of Cambridge’s sister, Pippa Middleton, as well as Hollywood A-Listers George and Amal Clooney.