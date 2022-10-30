Hospital where Rico Swavey died owes family– Cousin

Mayo Dele, a cousin of the late former Big Brother Naija housemate, Patrick Fakoya, aka Rico Swavey, has said that the hospital where the latter died is still owing the family N1.5m.

In a media parley during the week, the family and friends of Rico Swavey said that they wanted members of the public to know exactly what led to the death of the former BBN housemate.

Dele said, “We want to get the facts out there. Our desire is that the truth surrounding Rico Swavey’s death on October 13, 2022, should be told so that our family can find closure. I believe there is a law that if accident and gunshot victims are taken to hospitals, they must be properly treated. When we got to Evercare Hospital, Lagos, they demanded for N4.2m before treating Rico.

“It wasn’t until the doctor noticed that Rico was a celebrity that they started treating him. Any other person could be in that situation tomorrow and they would not treat the person. We asked for a refund of the advance payment we made for Rico’s treatment, and we have not got it yet.

“We paid N3.5m to the hospital. According to the bill, the total amount used was N1.98m and the patient refund was supposed to be N1.5m. As of today, that money has not been refunded.”

Swavey’s brother, Leroy, added, “It was a tragic accident that ended Rico Swavey’s life. I believe this should be a wakeup call for society in general on the health and safety of Nigerians while being humane.”

