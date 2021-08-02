Home ENTERTAINMENT Hospital Playlist’s Shin Hyun-bin joins Vincenzo’s Song Joong-ki in new K-drama – CNA
ENTERTAINMENT

Hospital Playlist’s Shin Hyun-bin joins Vincenzo’s Song Joong-ki in new K-drama – CNA

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
  1. Hospital Playlist’s Shin Hyun-bin joins Vincenzo’s Song Joong-ki in new K-drama  CNA
  2. Shin Hyun Been Confirmed To Star Opposite Song Joong Ki In New Fantasy Drama  soompi
  3. View Full coverage on Google News
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Here Comes the Bride, in Her Pre-Loved Wedding...

Eat, Nap, Repeat: Kareena Kapoor Breaks Down The...

Billie Eilish promotes her new album to Israelis,...

Chadwick Bosemans final performance for Marvel to air...

Divyanka Tripathi on rejecting Bade Acche Lagte Hain...

Anu Malik Shredded On Twitter For Copying Israeli...

Janhvi Kapoor says she, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula, Khushi...

‘The Real Housewives of Potomac’ recap: Mia came...

Fetty Wap’s Daughter Lauren Maxwell Dies At 4...

The Kid LAROI ‘F*ck Love’ No. 1 on...

Leave a Reply