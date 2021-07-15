hospital-appears-to-confirm-death-of-hong-kong-influencer-who-reportedly-died-while-taking-waterfall-photo

Sophia Cheung, an influencer in Hong Kong, reportedly died after falling from a waterfall edge on Saturday. Instagram/@hike.sofi

Sophia Cheung, an influencer from Hong Kong, reportedly died after falling from a waterfall on Saturday.

The Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital appeared to confirm the news in a statement to Insider.

Cheung was known for her hiking adventures and daredevil stunts on Instagram.

The Daily Mail and other outlets reported that the 32-year-old was with a group of friends near Ha Pak Lai, a popular park near the renowned Hong Kong hiking destination Pineapple Mountain, when she fell.

While snapping photos at the edge of a waterfall on the Tsing Dai stream, Cheung slipped and plunged into a 16-foot-deep pool, The Daily Mail said. Cheung’s friends notified emergency services, which pulled her from the water, the report said.

The report said she was rushed to the Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

A statement from a person identified as a hospital authority at Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern appeared to verify the news. “It is confirmed that a 32-year-old woman has been sent to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital and was certified dead at HK time 7:59pm on 10 July,” the spokesperson wrote.

Cheung, whose Instagram account, @hike.sofi, has over 19,000 followers, was known for her nature photography and hiking stunts like dangling her feet off a cliff and hanging off the edge using only her hands.

Her Instagram bio said she enjoyed hiking, kayaking, exploring, photography, and outdoor activities. “Life should be fun not dumb,” it said.

Her most recent Instagram photo, posted Thursday, showed her kneeling on a shore with her arms around a yellow boogie board. “Better days are coming. They are called: Saturday and Sunday,” the caption said, adding the hashtags #naturelover, #explorehongkong, and #yolo.

Friends and fans mourned the hiking star in the comments on her recent post.

“Rip Sophie!” one user wrote. “I can’t believe last week I still chat with you.”

“I thought better days are coming with Saturday and Sunday?” another user commented. “I will miss your chat every day. I love you always. Rest in peace.”

Hundreds of others simply wrote “RIP.”

Reports of Cheung’s death follow other hiking-related fatalities including Erica Liane Tavares, a 23-year-old Portuguese Instagram travel influencer who fell from a waterfall in Chiapas, Mexico, in early July, Yahoo News reported.

