Home ENTERTAINMENT Horror flick Old tops N. America box office, Black Widow slides down to no. 3 – Geo News
ENTERTAINMENT

Horror flick Old tops N. America box office, Black Widow slides down to no. 3 – Geo News

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
horror-flick-old-tops-n-america-box-office,-black-widow-slides-down-to-no.-3-–-geo-news
The movie is about a family that becomes trapped on a beach where they begin to age precipitously
The movie is about a family that becomes trapped on a beach where they begin to age precipitously

New M. Night Shyamalan horror thriller Old aged to perfection at the top of the North American box office in its debut weekend, taking in $16.9 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Monday.

The movie, about a family that becomes trapped on a beach where they begin to age precipitously, stars Gael Garcia Bernal and Vicky Krieps, and beat out the weekend’s second-highest money-maker Snake Eyes by more than $3 million.

Paramount’s latest G.I. Joe installment, also in its debut weekend, earned $13.4 million, recounting the origin story of its titular character Snake Eyes’ involvement with the famed squad.

In third place was Disney’s latest Marvel superhero flick Black Widow starring Scarlett Johansson, which took in $11.6 million.

Last week’s top earner, the Warner Bros. live action/animated Space Jam: A New Legacy, fell to fourth with $9.6 million.

The movie sees NBA superstar LeBron James teaming up with Bugs Bunny and other Looney Tunes characters in a high-stakes basketball game against a rogue artificial intelligence entity threatening his son.

And in fifth was Universal’s F9: The Fast Saga, at $4.8 million, bringing the five-week domestic total of the Vin Diesel/John Cena action thriller to more than $160 million.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions ($3.5 million)

Boss Baby: Family Business ($2.9 million)

The Forever Purge ($2.4 million)

A Quiet Place: Part II ($1.2 million)

Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain ($880,000)

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Rachel Cusk’s singular novel stands out on wide-ranging...

YouTuber Austin McBroom Admits Bryce Hall, Fighters, Haven’t...

Georgia Taylor-Brown’s Parents Talk Incredible Moment She Overcame...

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan slams trolls,...

Tory Lanez Unveils His “We Outside EP” Capsule...

‘Respect’: All you need to know about Aretha...

BTS song ‘MIC Drop’ breaks 1 billion views...

Are Blackpink’s Jennie and Elon Musk’s Girlfriend Grimes...

Amazon Prime Video ‘Evangelion: 3.0+1.01’ Teaser – HYPEBEAST

BBNaija: Nigerians react as Whitemoney feels at home,...

Leave a Reply