Horoscope today August 1, 2021: Capricorn folks likely to get a job; know what is in store for other zodiac signs – India Today

Wondering what your luck has in store for you today? Look for your Sun sign in the daily horoscope below and find out.

Aries: The Star

You will feel energetic and enthusiastic at your workplace and will want to complete the work at a faster pace. You will also enjoy a great bond with your colleagues and subordinate employees. Avoid any illegal work or else you will land in trouble.

Taurus: Page of wands

You are likely to receive relevant information regarding your education which will help you in taking a decision. Your partner will show understanding in important ones and will also try to help you in your tasks according to their abilities.

Gemini: Queen of Pentacles

Young people are likely to feel dissatisfied with their economic conditions. You need to work harder and come into the real world. You may miss out on important achievements if you think too much about them.

Cancer: Ace of Cups

Women will remain alert about their business and jobs. You can also expect a short trip or a programme can be made. Your financial conditions will remain strong. Be patient while you deal with your colleagues and employees.

Leo: Nine of wands

You will spend some quality time apart from your daily routine. With this, you will feel new energy and freshness again. Luck will favour you and it completely depends on your work ability and how you use it.

Virgo: The Strength

Use your energy in a positive direction and do not waste your time on unnecessary things and matters. Do not let negativity dominate you due to the current environment. Don’t take any kind of risk.

Libra: The Emperor

Expect some hurdles in your business. Do your work seriously and be patient. Problems will also be solved when the appropriate time comes. Try to complete important tasks on priority.

Scorpio: Page of Swords

New achievements will be made in the business related to machinery and factories. Don’t think too much and start working on it immediately. Do not do money-related transactions or loans today. You may face workload in the office.

Sagittarius: Six of Cups

You can expect any of your dreams to come true today. Work hard to achieve your goal. You are likely to purchase items that will provide comfort to your family. Your economic conditions will improve.

Capricorn: Nine of Wands

You might have to take concrete and important decisions related to your work. You will have mutual harmony if you are involved in any partnership. Young people can expect an appointment letter from companies for a job.

Aquarius: Five of Swords

You will do your business successfully. Avoid doing credit-related transactions as there are less chances that you will get your money back. People associated with technical field can expect unexpected gains or profits. People in jobs might be stressed out due to excessive work load.

Pisces: Eight of Pentacles

Your business will continue just like before, but it is important for you to maintain proper coordination with the employees. Outsiders can take undue advantage of your activities. Employed people are advised to change their style of working.