Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for July 18 – Hindustan Times

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You can re-think in terms of buying or selling property. Struggle on the academic front is indicated, but will eventually lead to success. This is a fine day on the financial front, as you manage to earn a lot. Businesspersons may find the day profitable, as they manage to beat the competition.

Becoming health conscious is possible and will do your health a whale of a good. A tiff with a family member threatens to spoil the domestic environment.

Love Focus: There is a great scope of getting hitched to someone from the opposite camp.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You may do something about your looks and figure. This is certainly a great day for you, when your wishes and desires get fulfilled! You will get the right kind of feedback for someone and this is likely to delight you. A promotion or recognition is likely for some on the professional front. Marriage of someone eligible in the family is likely to get fixed soon. Spit and polish may become the order of the day for some homemakers.

Love Focus: Those seeking love will do well to take the first step.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Pisces

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A professional matter will be resolved in your favour. Meeting people from different walks of life is indicated. Expect some positive changes in your life, as your lucky stars burns bright! A windfall can be expected by some on the financial front. Figure and physique that you are trying to achieve is likely to become a reality with regular workouts.

Love Focus: Lover may resent you not being able to spend more time with him or her.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Taurus

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You remain fit and energetic today. A favour from someone will prove a great help on the academic front. You may remain in an upbeat mood, as a family youngster does well. Positive thoughts will keep the home environment tranquil and peaceful. By delegating tasks at work, you will be able to give attention to other pressing things. You may lend a helping hand to a relation or neighbour in organising a party or a get together.

Love Focus: You are likely to take lover to someplace exclusive.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Those facing the odds will steadily take control of a current situation. This is a good time to plan for a vacation, as leave will not be a problem. You are likely to build your reputation at work by good PR and networking. An increment is in the pipeline for some. Physical fitness bug may bite you, but it may take you awhile to shake a leg! Those looking for accommodation will find a suitable one. Someone close is likely to achieve laurels on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to show more than platonic interest in you, which will excite you no end!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A proposal for matrimonial alliance for the eligible may be received. You are likely to enjoy a family gathering today. An outing with friends cannot be ruled out for some. Those involved in a property dispute may find things turning favourable for them. You are likely to make the right impression on those who matter on the professional or academic front. You are likely to become health conscious and benefit.

Love Focus: A friendship turning into romance is possible for some.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Pisces

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You may have to go out of your way to pull someone to your side. A family gathering or a marriage party is on the cards for some. Chance of meeting people you have not met in years is possible. A handsome amount is likely to be made by some in a property transaction. There is a possibility of getting on the wrong side of boss today. Long pending changes at home may be implemented now.

Love Focus: A long-term romance may turn into a lifelong commitment.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Aquarius

Be careful of: Virgo

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You will be in the right frame of mind for tackling anything important today. Health conscious may push hard to attain perfect fitness. A full refund for a faulty purchase item is in the pipeline. Making money on the side is indicated. Your performance on the academic front remains satisfactory. Comforting news about a family youngster or sibling is likely to provide immense relief. Don’t use vehicle for chores that can be easily done on foot.

Love Focus: Romance will hold special interest for you today.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 18, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You are likely to give a good account of yourself on the academic front. A setback on the monetary front cannot be ruled out. You may give up efforts to come back in shape. Chance to discuss something pertaining to your career with higher ups may not bring the desired results. Those planning to buy property may get good bargains.

Love Focus: If you are in love, expect spending a fulfilling time together with lover.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Something you fervently wish for the family may not materialise, but it should also not be ruled out. A short vacation will be fun. You may have to do a lot of running around today to get things organised at work. Some of you are likely to achieve the unachievable on the professional front today. Moneywise, you will not face any problems as you will have enough. Regular exercise and controlled diet will keep you fit as a fiddle.

Love Focus: Some encouraging signals may be received on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 13. 23

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Chances of receiving an outstanding payment look bright. Your suggestions will carry much weight on the work front. You will remain fit and energetic. You may want things your way on the home front, but this may be resented by others. There is a fifty-fifty chance of someone including you in a trip, so keep other options alive. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright. Field that you have chosen on the academic front is likely to inspire you to put in your best.

Love Focus: Expect to get surprised by partner’s ideas on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Whatever happens on the professional front, you remain in the safe zone. Many opportunities may come your way on the academic front. You are likely to win a game of one-upmanship with a rival on the social front.

Delays encountered in a long journey will not hamper your trip. Don’t expect immediate reciprocation for the help extended to someone. A changed lifestyle will prove beneficial.

Love Focus: Good time is foreseen in a long-term relationship on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus