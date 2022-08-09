Home NEWS Horniman Museum in London agrees to return looted collection of 72 treasured artefacts back to Nigeria
NEWS

Horniman Museum in London agrees to return looted collection of 72 treasured artefacts back to Nigeria

by News
1 views
horniman-museum-in-london-agrees-to-return-looted-collection-of-72-treasured-artefacts-back-to-nigeria

Horniman Museum in London have agreed to return a looted collection of 72 treasured artefacts, including 12 Benin Bronzes, back to Nigeria.

The museum said the artefacts, which were stolen from Nigeria by British troops in 1897, will be transferred to the Nigerian government because it is the right thing to do.

Horniman Museum in London agrees

Confirming this decision on August 5, the chairwoman of the Trustees of the Horniman Museum and Gardens in Forest Hill, south-east London, Eve Salomon, said,

“The evidence is very clear that these objects were acquired through force, and external consultation supported our view that it is both moral and appropriate to return their ownership to Nigeria.”

The artefacts includes a brass cockerel altar piece, ivory and brass ceremonial objects, brass bells, and others.

Horniman Museum in London agrees

This comes after the Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM) asked that the artifacts be returned in January 2022.

Both parties – NCMM and the Horniman trustees – are currently in talks about the formal transfer of ownership and the chances of retaining some artefacts on loan for display, research and education.

The director general of the commission, Professor Abba Tijani, said,

“We very much welcome this decision by the trustees of the Horniman Museum and Gardens.

“Following the endorsement by the Charity Commission, we look forward to a productive discussion on loan agreements and collaborations between the national commission for museums and monuments and the Horniman.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

War: It’s suicidal – UN warns over Russia’s...

Father narrates how kidnappers who demanded N50m ransom...

Police kill armed robbery suspects terrorizing residents of...

“I wanted to raise N5m ransom to free...

PDP Rep defects to APC, gives reason

EPL: Issa Diop set for medicals at West...

EPL: He’s the best – Gabriel Jesus hails...

Transfer: He’s not your first choice – Souness...

Gidado Shuaib: Nigerian youths becoming political mavericks

Police arrest Lagos fraudster who disguise as passenger,...

Leave a Reply