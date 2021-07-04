Horizon Forbidden West Fan Makes Incredible Poster | Game Rant – Game Rant

Even though it has not yet released, Horizon Forbidden West has attracted a large community, with excited fans producing art to help show their excitement for the game. One such fan has created a movie-style poster for Aloy’s next adventure, getting an overwhelmingly positive response in return.

As the sequel to the critically-acclaimed Horizon Zero Dawn, Geurrilla Games’ Horizon Forbidden West is already highly anticipated. In the leadup to launch, excited fans of the original are using art to share their creativity with fellow gamers.

Continue scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

A contributor to the community-run PlayStation subreddit hosts an art series where they create movie-style posters inspired by video games, with one recent work being for Horizon Forbidden West. The artist, who goes by Firescorpio_Photo, used Photo Mode and image editing to create the poster for the upcoming game. The Horizon Forbidden West poster features Aloy, the protagonist of the series, as well as a desolate landscape with broken machines littering the desert. Art such as this is welcomed by the series’ community as players kill the time until more Horizon Forbidden West info arrives.

With Horizon Forbidden West‘s as-yet unannounced release date coming up, fan artists are keen to show their work in the waiting period before release. A community as large as the one for Horizon is sure to attract creatives, as the game itself features highly detailed models and environments that artists would especially appreciate. The world of the Horizon series is a sprawling with high attention to graphical fidelity, making it a perfect game to transform into a poster.

Firescorpio_Photo’s work shows what can be done with Horizon‘s photo mode and editing, and would be much more difficult if not impossible without a photo mode. With other games like Final Fantasy 7 Remake including photo mode, it is clearly becoming a fixture in modern gaming. Those interested in high-fidelity graphics can use photo modes to have a closer look at the impressive detail seen in the titles it is included in, while experienced photographers like Firescorpio_Photo can use it as a starting point to make art. Both uses go beyond the feature’s intended function of allowing for nicer screenshots, too, showing how beneficial a photo mode can be.

Fan art takes many forms, ranging from traditional hand-drawn art to entire fan remakes of games. Firescorpio_Photo has tapped into the familiar format of movie posters, though, and the skilled Reddit user has figured out how to use the images in an impactful way.

Horizon Forbidden West is in development for PS4 and PS5.

MORE: Why 6 Months Passing Between Horizon Zero Dawn and Forbidden West is a Big Deal





Email



Indiefoxx’s Lost Twitch Partnership and Permanent Ban Could Mean Big Changes