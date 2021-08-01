Horizon Forbidden West delayed to 2022, says report – Stevivor

Oh, no!

Horizon Forbidden West has been delayed into 2022, a report from Bloomberg states.

The outlet suggests that Sony’s next big blockbuster will be shifted out of its holiday 2021 release window into next year on both PS4 and PS5.

Back in June, PlayStation Studios’ Helmen Hulst said “we think we are on track to release this holiday season,” in terms of Forbidden West. “But that isn’t quite certain yet, and we’re working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can.”

Sony hasn’t commented on the matter, but we’ll of course keep you informed as we learn more. The company has also pushed God of War Ragnarok and Gran Turismo 7 into 2022.

Horizon Forbidden West is expected on both PS4 and PS5, possibly in 2022.