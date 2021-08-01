Home Technology Horizon Forbidden West delayed to 2022, says report – Stevivor
Technology

Horizon Forbidden West delayed to 2022, says report – Stevivor

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
horizon-forbidden-west-delayed-to-2022,-says-report-–-stevivor

Oh, no!

Horizon Forbidden West has been delayed into 2022, a report from Bloomberg states.

The outlet suggests that Sony’s next big blockbuster will be shifted out of its holiday 2021 release window into next year on both PS4 and PS5.

Back in June, PlayStation Studios’ Helmen Hulst said “we think we are on track to release this holiday season,” in terms of Forbidden West. “But that isn’t quite certain yet, and we’re working as hard as we can to confirm that to you as soon as we can.”

Sony hasn’t commented on the matter, but we’ll of course keep you informed as we learn more. The company has also pushed God of War Ragnarok and Gran Turismo 7 into 2022.

Horizon Forbidden West is expected on both PS4 and PS5, possibly in 2022.


This article may contain affiliate links, meaning we could earn a small commission if you click-through and make a purchase. Stevivor is an independent outlet and our journalism is in no way influenced by any advertiser or commercial initiative.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Google soon won’t let you sign in on...

PokéStop interaction distance reduction, other changes go live...

No More Heroes 3 Development Was Influenced By...

Samsung is bringing the most expensive smartphone –...

NASA begins search for ancient life on Mars...

PS5 Architect Mark Cerny Offers SSD Recommendation |...

Orbx release Great Britain Central landmark region pack...

New Pokemon Snap: All Pokemon Confirmed in the...

Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead just got...

Animal Crossing Custom Clothing Templates New Horizons Could...

Leave a Reply