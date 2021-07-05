Hopes, fears – The Nation Newspaper

The conclusion and award of licences for marginal oil fields, mass metering commencement and the steady but gradual rise in the global oil market, among others were events that shaped the first half of the year, giving hope of a brighter tomorrow for the economy, MUYIWA LUCAS writes.

Perhaps the most cheery news in the first half of the year was the granting of 57 licences to marginal oil field operators. This feat, achieved after 18 years, marked the first successful bid since 2003 when 24 assets were put on offer.

The journey to achieving the feat was initiated by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), in June, last year and concluded with the award of licences to the successful bidders on June 1, this year. The 57 marginal fields span land, swamp and offshore put up for lease by the Federal Government. Marginal fields are smaller oil blocks typically developed by indigenous companies and have remained unproduced for a period of over 10 years.

Some of the companies, which emerged winners, included: Matrix Energy, AA Rano, Andova Plc, Duport Midstream, Genesis Technical, Twin Summit, Bono Energy, Deep Offshore Integrated, Oodua Oil, MRS and Petrogas.

Others were: North Oils and Gas, Pierport, Metropole, Pioneer Global, Shepherd Hill, Akata, NIPCO, Aida, YY Connect, Accord Oil, Pathway Oil, Tempo Oil and Virgin Forest. It was a big win for local oil and gas companies, which had a good outing during the ceremony as 100 per cent of the beneficiaries of the exercise were indigenous entities.

For the economy, the recent licence award brings to her about $500 million in signature bonuses, a major boost when compared to the two per cent contribution the 16 fields awarded in 2003 licencing contribute to the national oil and gas reserves.

DPR’s Chief Executive Officer, Sarki Auwalu, couldn’t agree less. He said: “The bid will enhance economic growth, increase Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and create employment, while with the experience garnered before now, mistakes of the past will be avoided.’’

Another high point in the first half of the year was the signing of a contract for the Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation and Commissioning (EPCIC) for the rehabilitation of the 210,000 barrels per day capacity Port Harcourt Refinery in Alesa-Eleme, Rivers State.

The rehabilitation, which has a completion timeline of between 18 and 44 months, was signed by between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and Milan based Tecnimont SpA under a three-phase arrangement at a lump sum contract price of $1.5 billion, inclusive of Value Added Tax (VAT) and other statutory payments.

NNPC’s Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, described the Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited (PHRC) rehabilitation as a dream come true, noting that the project was in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s promise to Nigerians to make the refineries work.

The GMD explained that the rehabilitation was very different from a routine Turn-Around Maintenance as it would entail a total retrofitting of the plant with major part and equipment replaced with new ones.

Providing further insight into the project, Managing Director of PHRC, Ahmed Dikko, explained that phases 1 and 2 of the project would get the refinery ready to receive hydrocarbon, while Phase 3 will focus on the start-up of the refinery for operation, stressing that the work shall be delivered in 44 months beginning from the day the contract was signed in April.

So far, crude oil prices have continued to rise.While this implies good revenue earning for the Federal Government, not so for Nigerians. The flip side to it is the increase it will translate to in the local market, especially as it affects the landing cost of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS). The landing cost of PMS is estimated at N180/litre compared to the market price at N160-N165. This means the product is being subsidised.

It is worthy of note that in the period, the NNPC has on more than three occasions, ensured that pump prices of petrol was not been increased, especially between March and June. But this has also come at a cost to the corporation.

The NNPC, going by the differential in pump price and the landing cost of PMS, could have been losing about N30 on every litre of the product. An analyst estimate that the corporation may be losing about N1.2 billion daily assuming daily consumption of 40 million litres

In the power sector, it has been a roller-coaster journey. While the sector started the year on a 5,600MW of electricity generation, the several national grid collapse saw to the frequent darkness most part of the country the nation was thrown into darkness arising from collapse of the national grid. For instance, in April, 16 thermal and hydroelectric plants developed faults, thereby throwing the country into darkness. A breakdown of this showed that while eight of the plants were broken down, one hdro was shut; seven integrated plants suffered gas constraint and one other hydro had water management problems.

The plants affected included Sapele, Afam,Olonrunsogo, Omotosho, Ibom, Egbin, Alaoji and Ihovbor. The Jebba Power Plant was shut down for annual maintenance.Seven other integrated power plants, namely Geregu, Sepele, Omotosho, Gbarain, Omuku, Paras and Alaoji experienced gas constraints while the Shiroro plant had water management problems.

Still unable to meet the local demand for electricity, an idea of selling unutilised power to some neighbouring countries was mulled. Niger, Togo, Benin and Burkina Faso are collaborating to buy the unutilised power produced in Nigeria.

The Chairman of the Executive Board of the West African Power Pool (WAPP), Sule Abdulaziz, revealed that the four countries were collaborating to make the power purchase from Nigeria through the Northcore Power Transmission Line currently being built.

“The power we will be selling is the power that is not needed in Nigeria.The electricity generators that are going to supply power to this transmission line are going to generate that power specifically for this project. So, it is unutilised power,” Abdulaziz, who is also the acting Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, said.

Metering

To tackle the problem of prepaid meters, the government rolled out an initiative that will ensure the release of about one million meters under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) and the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP). This is to ensure increase in the number of metered electricity users, cut down on estimated billings to customers and reduce non-technical losses.

Overall, a brighter prospect may just be in the offing given the level of investment some distribution companies are putting in place ahead of the second half of the year.