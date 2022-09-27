Hooting At Akufo-Addo Was A Bad Thing To Do At The Global Citizens Festival – Adorye

Hooting at Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, according to New Patriotic Party (NPP) member Hopeson Adorye, is an international humiliation for Ghana.

He claims that because of what few individuals did at the Global Citizens Festival hosted at Accra’s Black Star Square, Ghana has received negative attention from other countries.

“I will say that what they did wasn’t right and did not portray Ghana well. This is because the event is a global one and not organized only in Ghana. So next time if an event is taking place of such repute and there is a leader speaking, there is a need for comportment,” he said.

“This is the problem of our country, we look more at the negatives than focus on the positives. We are fixated on propaganda. People do not want to hear good news, they want to only promulgate negative things.

For example, we want everyone to register their sim cards so that fraudsters can be tracked but a learned individual says he has formed a stubborn academy; a group of people who say they will defy instructions. Meanwhile, members of this academy have registered their sim cards. They are throwing dust into people’s eyes and they are falling for it,” he told Neat FM.

He urged the youth to be vigilant and not fall for lies, additionally offer respect to leaders.

Source; www.-

–