Joint security team made up of policemen, officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management (LASTMA) and soldiers have engaged some street urchins, popularly known as Area boys, in a gun duel at Apapa, Lagos.

It was learnt that the joint security team had attempted to dislodge the miscreants who have been blamed for criminal activities in the area.







bioreports gathered that the hoodlums resisted the action and started attacking the security team with stones and bottles which led to the gun duel between the parties.

“To dislodge the urchins, the task team fired tear gas canisters at the raging crowd of hoodlums.

“Commercial motorcycle riders joined to resist the move and there were sporadic gunshots,” one of the riders told Daily Trust.