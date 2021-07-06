Home News Africa Hoodlums Engage In Gunfire With Soldiers, Police, Others In Lagos – bioreports.com
News Africa

Hoodlums Engage In Gunfire With Soldiers, Police, Others In Lagos – bioreports.com

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
hoodlums-engage-in-gunfire-with-soldiers,-police,-others-in-lagos-–-bioreports.com

Joint security team made up of policemen, officials of the Lagos State Traffic Management (LASTMA) and soldiers have engaged some street urchins, popularly known as Area boys, in a gun duel at Apapa, Lagos. 

It was learnt that the joint security team had attempted to dislodge the miscreants who have been blamed for criminal activities in the area. 

bioreports gathered that the hoodlums resisted the action and started attacking the security team with stones and bottles which led to the gun duel between the parties.

“To dislodge the urchins, the task team fired tear gas canisters at the raging crowd of hoodlums.

“Commercial motorcycle riders joined to resist the move and there were sporadic gunshots,” one of the riders told Daily Trust.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Abduction: Nigerian Baptist Convention begs El-Rufai, Buhari –...

PIB: Our tolerance in Niger Delta running out...

Wike lifts curfew in Rivers after two months...

Nnamdi Kanu’s Arrest: Respect us, treat us equally...

Again, bandits attack Katsina community, kill 19, burn...

Masked gunmen attack supermarket in Enugu, cart away...

BREAKING: Nigerian Legislature Approves Bill To Create State...

10 suspected gunmen in police uniform abduct Gov...

Proposed law on donkey ranching divides senators –...

‘Presidency rewarding corruption’ — PDP hits Buhari over...

Leave a Reply