Honor teases its V7 Pro tablet, to run on Dimensity 1300T – GSMArena.com news – GSMArena.com

In an official Weibo post, Honor shared a teaser video of its upcoming V7 Pro tablet, which may join the Magic3 series on stage on August 12. Following that the prolific Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station revealed that the tablet will run on a yet-to-be-announced Dimensity 1300T chipset.

We don’t know anything about a Dimensity 1300T, but we guess MediaTek will have more to share on it in the coming days. The teaser from Honor, however, is quite revealing on its own too.

The edges are flat, the back will be clothed in leather and the camera module on the back seems big enough to house more than one sensor. And if you look closely, you will notice a SIM card tray on one of the sides. So a 5G-enabled variant will likely be available.

We hope we’ll find out more soon enough.

Source 1 • Source 2 (both in Chinese)

