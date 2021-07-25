Honor Tab V7 Pro’s Dimensity 1300T leak is fake, confirms MediaTek – gizmochina

It was reported in the previous week that Honor is gearing up to launch a new tablet called the Honor Tab V7 Pro. At the same time, a leaked image of a press release that was shared by a Chinese tipster revealed that the tablet will be powered by the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 1300T. The title of the PR read that the Dimensity 1300T powered Honor tablet will offer a flagship experience. According to MyDrivers, the Taiwanese chip maker has confirmed that it was a fake image.

While the Honor V7 Pro tablet is expected to debut on Aug. 12, it is unclear which chipset will be present under its hood. Nothing much is known about the tablet yet. The teaser video released by Honor revealed that the Honor Tab V7 Pro an oval-shaped camera module and blue colored leather back. The design of the Tab V7 Pro suggests that it could be a high-end tablet.

Honor Tablet V6

Honor has already confirmed that it will be launching the Honor Magic 3 series of flagship phones on Aug. 12. It will be powered by the Snapdragon 888+ chipset. The tipster also claimed that apart from the Magic 3 and Tab V7 (Pro), the company will also announce the Honor X20.

The tipster claimed that the tablet will carry support for 1200p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. As far as the Honor X20 is concerned, it is expected to cost 2,000 Yuan more than the Honor X20 SE, which debuted with a starting price of 1,799 Yuan. Unfortunately, there is no information on the specs of the X20.

Reports have claimed that there will be four Magic3 models such as Magic3, Magic3 Pro, Magic3 Pro+, and Magic3 SE. A reliable tipster recently claimed that the Magic3 SE will be like the Mate 40, whereas the Snapdragon 888+ SoC powered Magic3 will be like the Mate 40 Pro.

